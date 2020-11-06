Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Pikmin 3 Deluxe mit starkem Start, Switch-Hardware steigt

Consoles // Freitag, 06. November 2020 um 09:15 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.10. - 01.11.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 26.10.2020 bis 01.11.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

86.985

64.768

22.217

4.401.358

15.784.789

PS4

3.150

3.137

13

494.717

9.242.960

3DS

1.467

608

859

58.302

24.554.449

XONE

36

47

-11

3.342

114.588


Software

01./00. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2020.10.30} (¥5.980) - 171.349 / NEU<60-80%>
02./00. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster # (Atlus) {2020.10.29} (¥5.980) - 52.481 / NEU<60-80%>
03./00. [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster # (Atlus) {2020.10.29} (¥5.980) - 48.830 / NEU<60-80%>
04./00. [PS4] Watch Dogs: Legion # (Ubisoft) {2020.10.29} (¥8.400) - 40.962 / NEU<60-80%>
05./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 29.086 / 1.746.352 (+38%)
06./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 24.009 / 5.909.746 (+4%)
07./00. [PS4] GreedFall (Game Source Entertainment) {2020.10.29} (¥7.480) - 13.292 / NEU<60-80%>
08./00. [NSW] Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez # (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2020.10.29} (¥7.600) - 11.683 / NEU<40-60%>
09./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 9.569 / 3.238.517 (+9%)
10./06. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 9.421 / 3.783.145 (+33%)
11./00. [PS4] Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez # (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2020.10.29} (¥7.600) - 9.286 / NEU<40-60%>
12./03. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) - 9.207 / 364.635 (-11%)
13./07. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 6.390 / 1.543.751 (+9%)
14./00. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition (From Software) {2020.10.29} (¥4.800) - 5.826 / NEU<20-40%>
15./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 5.231 / 3.865.868 (+10%)
16./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 4.735 / 1.585.622 (+27%)
17./09. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 4.171 / 416.155 (+3%)
18./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 3.955 / 3.592.103 (+8%)
19./05. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set / Luigi Set (Nintendo) {2020.10.16} (¥9.980) - 3.583 / 85.192 (-53%)
20./00. [NSW] FiNC HOME FiT (Pocket) {2020.10.29} (¥5.500) - 3.212 / NEU<20-40%>
21./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.168 / 1.672.847 (+4%)
22./14. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 3.007 / 919.362 (+14%)
23./16. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) - 2.390 / 410.702 (-7%)
24./12. [PS4] FIFA 21 # (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥7.909) - 2.239 / 51.884 (-34%)
25./00. [PS4] Saints Row: The Third Remastered (EXNOA) {2020.10.29} (¥4.800) - 2.234 / NEU<40-60%>
26./15. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2020.09.08} (¥3.600) - 2.104 / 38.961 (-19%)
27./20. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 2.054 / 980.445 (+12%)
28./19. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 2.037 / 313.908 (+3%)
29./17. [NSW] FIFA 21: Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥5.091) - 1.719 / 20.390 (-28%)
30./22. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) - 1.702 / 267.743 (+4%)


X

