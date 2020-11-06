Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Pikmin 3 Deluxe mit starkem Start, Switch-Hardware steigt
Consoles // Freitag, 06. November 2020 um 09:15 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.10. - 01.11.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 26.10.2020 bis 01.11.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
86.985
|
64.768
|
22.217
|
4.401.358
|
15.784.789
|
PS4
|
3.150
|
3.137
|
13
|
494.717
|
9.242.960
|
3DS
|
1.467
|
608
|
859
|
58.302
|
24.554.449
|
XONE
|
36
|
47
|
-11
|
3.342
|
114.588
Software01./00. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe
02./00. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster #
03./00. [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster #
04./00. [PS4] Watch Dogs: Legion #
05./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
06./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
07./00. [PS4] GreedFall
08./00. [NSW] Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez #
09./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10./06. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
11./00. [PS4] Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez #
12./03. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars
13./07. [NSW] Minecraft #
14./00. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition
15./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
16./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
17./09. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
18./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
19./05. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set / Luigi Set
20./00. [NSW] FiNC HOME FiT
21./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
22./14. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
23./16. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima
24./12. [PS4] FIFA 21 #
25./00. [PS4] Saints Row: The Third Remastered
26./15. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition
27./20. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
28./19. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
29./17. [NSW] FIFA 21: Legacy Edition
30./22. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King