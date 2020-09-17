Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen von vorletzter Woche
Consoles // Montag, 02. November 2020 um 10:12 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.10. - 01.11.2020.
Anmerkung: Die Zahlen beziehen sich auf vorletzte Woche. Die News kommt etwas verspätet. Am Donnerstag, 05.11.2020, folgen die Zahlen für letzte Woche.
HardwareWoche vom 26.10.2020 bis 01.11.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
64.768
|
95.852
|
-31.084
|
4.314.373
|
15.697.804
|
PS4
|
3.137
|
3.517
|
-380
|
491.567
|
9.239.810
|
3DS
|
856
|
856
|
0
|
57.083
|
24.553.230
|
XONE
|
47
|
58
|
-11
|
3.306
|
114.552
Software01./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
03./04. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars
04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./01. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set / Luigi Set
06./08. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
07./09. [NSW] Minecraft #
08./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
09./12. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
11./13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
12./07. [PS4] FIFA 21 #
13./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
14./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
15./17. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition
16./24. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima
17./14. [NSW] FIFA 21: Legacy Edition
18./18. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update
19./21. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
20./22. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
21./26. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat
22./27. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King
23./25. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
24./00. [NSW] Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
25./29. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version #
26./28. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
27./00. [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate [Best Price]
28./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
29./00. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
30./30. [PS4] Marvel's Avengers