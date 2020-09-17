Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen von vorletzter Woche

Consoles // Montag, 02. November 2020 um 10:12 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.10. - 01.11.2020.

Anmerkung: Die Zahlen beziehen sich auf vorletzte Woche. Die News kommt etwas verspätet. Am Donnerstag, 05.11.2020, folgen die Zahlen für letzte Woche.

Hardware

Woche vom 26.10.2020 bis 01.11.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

64.768

95.852

-31.084

4.314.373

15.697.804

PS4

3.137

3.517

-380

491.567

9.239.810

3DS

856

856

0

57.083

24.553.230

XONE

47

58

-11

3.306

114.552


Software

01./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 23.069 / 5.885.737 (-33%)
02./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 21.120 / 1.717.266 (-23%)
03./04. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) - 10.383 / 355.428 (-30%)
04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 8.802 / 3.228.948 (-19%)
05./01. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set / Luigi Set (Nintendo) {2020.10.16} (¥9.980) - 7.691 / 81.609 (-90%)
06./08. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 7.088 / 3.773.724 (+5%)
07./09. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 5.863 / 1.537.361 (-9%)
08./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 4.736 / 3.860.637 (-25%)
09./12. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 4.051 / 411.984 (-13%)
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 3.739 / 1.580.887 (-27%)
11./13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 3.651 / 3.588.148 (-17%)
12./07. [PS4] FIFA 21 # (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥7.909) - 3.382 / 49.645 (-52%)
13./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.051 / 1.669.679 (-17%)
14./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 2.630 / 916.355 (-21%)
15./17. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2020.09.08} (¥3.600) - 2.590 / 36.857 (-18%)
16./24. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) - 2.569 / 408.312 (+22%)
17./14. [NSW] FIFA 21: Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥5.091) - 2.403 / 18.671 (-44%)
18./18. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update (Konami) {2020.09.17} (¥3.980) - 2.255 / 50.939 (-26%)
19./21. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 1.969 / 311.871 (-18%)
20./22. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 1.836 / 978.391 (-21%)
21./26. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) - 1.778 / 43.943 (-14%)
22./27. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) - 1.630 / 266.041 (-20%)
23./25. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 1.605 / 2.136.484 (-23%)
24./00. [NSW] Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Spike Chunsoft) {2020.10.23} (¥4.345) - 1.539 / NEU<0-20%>
25./29. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 1.537 / 500.496 (-14%)
26./28. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥6.980) - 1.475 / 237.550 (-27%)
27./00. [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate [Best Price] (Capcom) {2018.11.15} (¥3.990) - 1.421 / 102.216 <80-100%>
28./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 1.391 / 522.289 (-6%)
29./00. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 1.257 / 693.048 (-10%)
30./30. [PS4] Marvel's Avengers (Square Enix) {2020.09.04} (¥7.980) - 1.080 / 64.255 (-36%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.