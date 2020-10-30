Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Neues Gameplay veröffentlicht
Mit dem Into the Spider-Verse Anzug
Sony // Freitag, 30. Oktober 2020 um 17:12 von
Insomniac Games und Sony haben heute neues, umfangreiches Gameplay zu Spider-Man: Miles Morales für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 veröffentlicht. Dabei zeigt man den Anzug von Miles aus dem animierten Film in "Into the Spider-Vers". Dabei soll der gleiche Effekt auftreten, wie im Film.
Der Release erfolgt am 12. November für PlayStation 4 und am 19. November für PlayStation 5.