Wasteland 3: Über eine Million Spieler verzeichnet
Erfolg für inXile
Donnerstag, 29. Oktober 2020
inXile und Deep Silver haben Wasteland 3 am 27. August für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC veröffentlicht. Gestern gab man bekannt, dass das Rollenspiel mittlerweile über eine Million Spieler verzeichnen kann.
Unter Microsoft arbeitet das Studio mittlerweile schon an weiteren Titeln.
We’re excited to announce that Wasteland 3 has reached 1 million players!— inXile entertainment (@inXile_ent) October 28, 2020
As a thank you, we’re releasing a short film we shot a few years ago as a mood piece to help us set the look and feel of what a post-apocalyptic Colorado could be like. We hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/ICsWAVdMiu