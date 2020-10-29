Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Wasteland 3: Über eine Million Spieler verzeichnet...

Wasteland 3: Über eine Million Spieler verzeichnet

Erfolg für inXile

Consoles // Donnerstag, 29. Oktober 2020 um 08:00 von miperco

inXile und Deep Silver haben Wasteland 3 am 27. August für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC veröffentlicht. Gestern gab man bekannt, dass das Rollenspiel mittlerweile über eine Million Spieler verzeichnen kann.

Unter Microsoft arbeitet das Studio mittlerweile schon an weiteren Titeln.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.