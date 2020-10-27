Einloggen

Immortals Fenyx Rising hat den Gold Status erreicht

Release am 03. Dezember sicher

Consoles // Dienstag, 27. Oktober 2020 um 13:40 von miperco

Ubisoft hat gestern Abend bekannt gegeben, die Entwicklung an Immortals Fenyx Rising abgeschlossen zu haben. Damit hat das neue Open World Spiel des Unternehmens den Gold Status erreicht und eine Veröffentlichung am 03. Dezember für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch und PC ist damit gesichert.

Spiele als Fenyx und begib dich, beflügelt und halbgöttlich, auf die Mission, die griechischen Götter zu retten und ihre Heimat von einem dunklen Fluch zu befreien. Nimm es mit mythischen Kreaturen auf, meistere göttliche Kräfte und bezwinge Typhon, den tödlichsten Titanen der griechischen Mythologie, in einem epischen, alles entscheidenden Kampf.


