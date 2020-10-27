Immortals Fenyx Rising hat den Gold Status erreicht
Release am 03. Dezember sicher
Dienstag, 27. Oktober 2020
Ubisoft hat gestern Abend bekannt gegeben, die Entwicklung an Immortals Fenyx Rising abgeschlossen zu haben. Damit hat das neue Open World Spiel des Unternehmens den Gold Status erreicht und eine Veröffentlichung am 03. Dezember für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch und PC ist damit gesichert.
We're incredibly excited to announce that #ImmortalsFenyxRising has gone GODLY! 🎉— Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) October 26, 2020
Your heroic adventure to save the gods & take on mythical monsters starts on December 3. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/li1qngGjJ0