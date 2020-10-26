God of War unterstützt 60fps auf PlayStation 5
Speicherstände können übertragen werden
Playstation 5 // Montag, 26. Oktober 2020 um 18:40 von
Die letzten Tage haben zahlreiche PlayStation 4 Titel einen neuen Patch erhalten. Ob damit in jedem Fall eine Verbesserung für PlayStation 5 einhergehen wird, kann aktuell noch nicht gesagt werden. God of War von Santa Monica Studio wird aber in jedem Fall davon profitieren, das gab man über Twitter bekannt.
Im "Favor Performance" Modus wird das aktuelle Abenteuer von Kratos in 60fps spielbar sein. Die Speicherstände können von der PlayStation 4 übertragen werden. Das gilt auch für die Remaster Version von God of War III.
Aktuell arbeitret das Studio an einem Nachfolger, der im kommenden Jahr für PlayStation 5 erscheinen soll.
Whether you’re picking up the game for the first time or looking to finish that NG+ save, God of War (2018) on the #PS5 will offer:— Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2020
🎞️ Up to 60 FPS using the ‘Favor Performance’ video option
🎮 Save Transfers – start right where you left off on the PS4!