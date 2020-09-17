Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen von vorletzter Woche
Consoles // Montag, 26. Oktober 2020 um 10:52 von
Famitsu hat Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.10. - 25.10.2020.
Anmerkung: Die Zahlen beziehen sich auf vorletzte Woche. Die News kommt etwas verspätet. Am Donnerstag, 29.10.2020, folgen die Zahlen für letzte Woche.
HardwareWoche vom 19.10.2020 bis 25.10.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
95.852
|
108.575
|
-12.723
|
4.249.605
|
15.633.036
|
PS4
|
3.517
|
4.533
|
-1.016
|
488.430
|
9.236.673
|
3DS
|
856
|
947
|
-91
|
56.227
|
24.552.374
|
XONE
|
58
|
30
|
28
|
3.259
|
114.505
Software01./00. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set / Luigi Set
02./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
04./04. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars
05./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./00. [NSW] Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
07./01. [PS4] FIFA 21 #
08./07. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
09./08. [NSW] Minecraft #
10./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
11./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
12./10. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
13./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
14./06. [NSW] FIFA 21: Legacy Edition
15./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
16./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
17./15. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition
18./14. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update
19./00. [NSW] Yomi wo Saku Hana
20./00. [NSW] Hardcore Mecha
21./20. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
22./18. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
23./00. [PS4] Yomi wo Saku Hana
24./25. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima
25./24. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
26./23. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat
27./21. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King
28./19. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
29./26. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version #
30./22. [PS4] Marvel's Avengers