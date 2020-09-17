Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen von vorletzter Woche

Consoles // Montag, 26. Oktober 2020 um 10:52 von Ark

Famitsu hat Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.10. - 25.10.2020.

Anmerkung: Die Zahlen beziehen sich auf vorletzte Woche. Die News kommt etwas verspätet. Am Donnerstag, 29.10.2020, folgen die Zahlen für letzte Woche.

Hardware

Woche vom 19.10.2020 bis 25.10.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

95.852

108.575

-12.723

4.249.605

15.633.036

PS4

3.517

4.533

-1.016

488.430

9.236.673

3DS

856

947

-91

56.227

24.552.374

XONE

58

30

28

3.259

114.505


Software

01./00. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set / Luigi Set (Nintendo) {2020.10.16} (¥9.980) - 73.918 / NEU<54,00%>
02./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 34.547 / 5.862.668 (-8%)
03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 27.303 / 1.696.146 (-19%)
04./04. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) - 14.797 / 345.045 (-33%)
05./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.928 / 3.220.146 (-14%)
06./00. [NSW] Moon: Remix RPG Adventure (Onion Games) {2020.10.15} (¥8.000) - 10.154 / NEU<60-80%>
07./01. [PS4] FIFA 21 # (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥7.909) - 7.111 / 46.263 (-82%)
08./07. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 6.720 / 3.766.636 (-6%)
09./08. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 6.471 / 1.531.498 (-6%)
10./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 6.301 / 3.855.901 (-4%)
11./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 5.140 / 1.577.148 (-13%)
12./10. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 4.668 / 407.933 (-21%)
13./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 4.418 / 3.584.497 (-10%)
14./06. [NSW] FIFA 21: Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥5.091) - 4.278 / 16.268 (-64%)
15./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.662 / 1.666.628 (-12%)
16./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 3.314 / 913.725 (-10%)
17./15. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2020.09.08} (¥3.600) - 3.159 / 34.267 (-16%)
18./14. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update (Konami) {2020.09.17} (¥3.980) - 3.043 / 48.684 (-27%)
19./00. [NSW] Yomi wo Saku Hana (Experience) {2020.10.15} (¥7.800) - 2.731 / NEU<60-80%>
20./00. [NSW] Hardcore Mecha (Game Source Entertainment) {2020.10.15} (¥4.380) - 2.608 / NEU<40-60%>
21./20. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 2.387 / 309.902 (-12%)
22./18. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 2.314 / 976.555 (-18%)
23./00. [PS4] Yomi wo Saku Hana (Experience) {2020.10.15} (¥7.800) - 2.271 / NEU<60-80%>
24./25. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) - 2.101 / 405.743 (-3%)
25./24. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.086 / 2.134.879 (-4%)
26./23. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) - 2.059 / 42.165 (-15%)
27./21. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) - 2.041 / 264.411 (-22%)
28./19. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥6.980) - 2.019 / 236.075 (-26%)
29./26. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 1.789 / 498.959 (-17%)
30./22. [PS4] Marvel's Avengers (Square Enix) {2020.09.04} (¥7.980) - 1.688 / 63.175 (-34%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.