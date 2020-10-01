Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Update 1.3.0 und 'Die Schneelande der Krone'-Erweiterung...

Update 1.3.0 und 'Die Schneelande der Krone'-Erweiterung zu Pokémon Schwert & Schild veröffentlicht

Ab sofort verfügbar ...

Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 23. Oktober 2020 um 20:53 von needcoffee

Im Zuge der "The Crown Tundra/Die Schneelande der Krone"-Erweiterung hat Nintendo und The Pokémon Company/Gamefreak auch ein neues Update für Pokemon Schwert/Schild veröffentlicht. Das Update umfasst die Kompatibilität zur neuen Erweiterung, einige Bugfixes und Anpassungen. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Ver. 1.3.0 (Released 23 October 2020)

- Part 2, The Crown Tundra, has been released as downloadable content: Customers who have purchased the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass can now explore The Crown Tundra
- Additional Pokémon now appear: Even if you have not purchased the expansion pass, you can find additional Pokémon through online gameplay.
- Other updates
- Fixed a number of issues so that gameplay is more enjoyable.



X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.