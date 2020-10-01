Update 1.3.0 und 'Die Schneelande der Krone'-Erweiterung zu Pokémon Schwert & Schild veröffentlicht
Ab sofort verfügbar ...
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 23. Oktober 2020 um 20:53 von
Im Zuge der "The Crown Tundra/Die Schneelande der Krone"-Erweiterung hat Nintendo und The Pokémon Company/Gamefreak auch ein neues Update für Pokemon Schwert/Schild veröffentlicht. Das Update umfasst die Kompatibilität zur neuen Erweiterung, einige Bugfixes und Anpassungen. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Part 2, The Crown Tundra, has been released as downloadable content: Customers who have purchased the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass can now explore The Crown Tundra
- Additional Pokémon now appear: Even if you have not purchased the expansion pass, you can find additional Pokémon through online gameplay.
- Other updates
- Fixed a number of issues so that gameplay is more enjoyable.