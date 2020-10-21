Update zur Nintendo Switch-Version von The Outer Worlds veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 21. Oktober 2020 um 20:42 von
Nach einer formelle Ankündigung folgt jetzt die Veröffentlichung: Das Entwicklerstudio Obsidian Entertainment hat jetzt zur Nintendo Switch-Version von The Outer Worlds das erste Update zum Game veröffentlicht.
Neben diverse Bugfixes und Gameplay/Framerate-Verbesserungen umfasst das Update zudem eine verbesserte AI, Texturen und Verbesserungen der Spielumgebungen. Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
The next time you launch The Outer Worlds on your Nintendo Switch, you should see Patch 1.2 ready to download and install! The patch is required in order to fix specific issues and apply any changes included. If you do not see this update right away, please know that it may take some time to populate and become available.
Features included in this update:
- Implemented a half-resolution SSAO
- Implemented Clouds in Skybox
- Replace SSR with SphereReflectionCapture
- Disabled subsurface profile shading
- Added Depth of Field to Conversation Camera
Changes and Fixes included in this update:
- Limited the max instance count for sounds to improve CPU performance
- Adjusted the volume threshold for sounds to improve CPU performance
- Packed textures to save memory
- Optimized materials for the environment and terrain
- Optimized and added more vegetation to the world
- Added details to the world buildings
- Used normal map textures instead of triangles for objects
- Re-designed some buildings
- Meshes rebuilt for improved visuals
- Lightmap texture streaming rebuilt
- Fixed character AI issues
- Improved the streaming performance to fix the building dark issues players experienced and some texture blur issues
Kommentar:
Vielen Dank an mermaidman für den Newshinweis im Forum!