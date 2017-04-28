Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
FIFA 21 auf Platz 1, Switch-Hardware steigt
Consoles // Donnerstag, 15. Oktober 2020 um 15:39 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 05.10. - 11.10.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 05.10.2020 bis 11.10.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
108.575
|
91.093
|
17.482
|
4.153.753
|
15.537.184
|
PS4
|
4.533
|
6.539
|
-2.006
|
484.913
|
9.233.156
|
3DS
|
947
|
1.568
|
-621
|
55.371
|
24.551.518
|
XONE
|
30
|
25
|
5
|
3.201
|
114.447
Software01./00. [PS4] FIFA 21 #
02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
04./02. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./00. [NSW] FIFA 21
07./06. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
08./09. [NSW] Minecraft #
09./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
10./08. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics