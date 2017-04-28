Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

FIFA 21 auf Platz 1, Switch-Hardware steigt

Consoles // Donnerstag, 15. Oktober 2020 um 15:39 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 05.10. - 11.10.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 05.10.2020 bis 11.10.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

108.575

91.093

17.482

4.153.753

15.537.184

PS4

4.533

6.539

-2.006

484.913

9.233.156

3DS

947

1.568

-621

55.371

24.551.518

XONE

30

25

5

3.201

114.447


Software

01./00. [PS4] FIFA 21 # (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥7.909) - 39.152 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 37.544 / 5.828.121 (+3%)
03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 33.502 / 1.668.843 (+1%)
04./02. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) - 22.027 / 330.248 (-36%)
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.723 / 3.209.218 (+4%)
06./00. [NSW] FIFA 21 (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥5.091) - 11.990 / NEU
07./06. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 7.145 / 3.759.916 (-4%)
08./09. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 6.859 / 1.525.027 (+16%)
09./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 6.564 / 3.849.600 (+6%)
10./08. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 5.927 / 403.265 (-4%)


