Neues Update zu Gears 5 veröffentlicht
Das "Vorbereitungs"-Update für Xbox Series X und Series S-Käufer ...
XBOX One // Montag, 12. Oktober 2020 um 20:21 von
Microsoft und Entwicklerstudio The Coalition haben jetzt für den fünften Teil der Gears-Reihe das inzwischen zehnte Title-Update veröffentlicht. Es ist ab sofort verfügbar, umfasst einige Bugfixes und "bereitet" das Game für die Xbox Series X und Series S-Plattform vor. Weitere Details nannte man allerdings nicht.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
See below for the patch notes for the Title Update coming at 4:00 am PT on Monday, October 12. The store and our new Versus event will then refresh a few hours later (around 6:00 am PT) – keep an eye for an early morning This Week in Gears on Monday.
As a reminder, a significant part of the is update is to prepare Gears 5 for the launch of Xbox Series X|S but we also addressed a few outstanding issues. There will be a much larger and more comprehensive update coming in conjunction with Operation 5.
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue in FFA where the Gnasher set in the incorrect slot.
- Fixed the “Sticky Cover’ issue that occurred when players remap classic alternate, they are unable to roll from cover while holding the A button
- Fixed an issue with Guardian where if the Leader doesn’t leave the spawn point, the spawns won’t flip.
- Fixed an issue with Guardian where Players were unable to respawn if leader dies during respawn countdown.
- Fixed an issue so users will no longer be able to stand on cover by repeatedly pressing start while mantling.
- Fixed an issue in Ranked where kills that are finished by environmental map features now grant the User GP.
- Fixed an issue in FFA where sometimes all weapon spawns are only Gnashers instead of regular weapon pick ups.
- Fixed an issue where users may experience a Connection Timed Out error when joining in progress.
- Fixed an issue where the player character does not properly attach to the turret on the Map abyss when mounting it the first time.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where Users were starting a match in spectator mode.
- Fixed an issue in Horde where the player was no longer able to take cover after button input.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the player was seeing pellet decals on their opponent when their shot has been dusted.
- Fixed an issue in Guardian where if a player leaves before the round ends, the team with the missing player will not receive a leader the following round.
- Fixed an issue with achievement ‘I’m Rubber, You’re Glue!’ where kills completed with bleeding from the Reflect Shredder skill card does not add progress to achievement.
- Fixed a scoring issue where eliminating a downed enemy is counted as an execution.
- Fixed an issue in Ranked where the opposing team player names that are hidden in the lobby were visible in the social panel.
- Fixed a UI issue where the rejoin tile is missing art asset in Versus.
MAPS AND TILES
- Fixed an issue on Checkout where Juvies get stuck on top of shelves in center of map during a Horde match.
- Fixed an issue in Escape – The Gatekeepers where the Matriarch charges into invisible wall in second act.
- Fixed an issue on Allfathers Arena where the Embar and the Boomshot spawn at the beginning of the match in FFA.
OTHER
- Fixed an audio issue where if the user is DBNO’d while performing a Trishot execution, Sound will persist until killed.
- Fixed an issue where the end of round animation in Versus does not have unique audio stinger.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where the Kestral does not despawn after crash sequence for client players.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where the ‘Jack AI – Cloak- Faster Recharge’ the recharge time of effect is the same after upgrade.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where the ‘Jack AI – Stim – Faster Recharge’ the recharge time of effect is same after upgrade.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where the ‘Jack AI – Stim – Duration’ the duration of effect is same after upgrade.
- Fixed an issue where users will crash OOM when accessing City POI Encounter when playing through Certain Overworld Paths in 2P Splitscreen.
- Fixed an issue in Act 2 Chapter 1 of the Campaign where the player is able to control character during Intro Cinematic and then spawns in Broken map.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where the Screen has permanent red tint in the beginning of Act 2 Chapter 2 Into The Wild after Checkpoint Load.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where the game may crash when playing through ACT III and entering/leaving City POI.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where Gears 5 on Xbox One crashes OOM in Satellite during a full playthrough.
- Fixed an issue where Samantha Byrne character model experience clipping issues in Expressions.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where the cinematic displayed a split-screen of skybox instead of cinematic, when continuing from Facility playthrough.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where enemy physics stretch and fly across playing field in Act 2.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where upon death during desert storm in act 3, Drones body distorts and stretches out.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign in ACT 2 – Chapter 4: The Source of it all where enemy meshes stretch out when killed in front of cave to east comm tower.
- Fixed a localization issue where the Gears 5 and Gears 2 curbstomp execution isn’t translated for the Boltok and Talon.
- Fixed a localization issue in Free for All where the 14 player game mode isn’t translated in any language other than English.
- Fixed a localization issue in Quickplay Free for All the 8 players tile wasn’t translated.
- Fixed a localization issue where the Breaker execution chopping block wasn’t translated in any language other than English.
- Fixed a localization issue where the Pizza and Cosmic set weren’t translated in the store.
- Fixed a localization issue so the UI language is no longer truncated.
- Fixed a localization issue where text was being displayed vertically.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where the game was unplayable after resuming from Suspended state.
- Fixed an issue where users were able to enable DEV mode in retail by changing select files on their local disk.
- Fixed a crash issue on the Xbox One when removing a splitscreen user from squad.
- Fixed an issue in campaign Co-op Split Screen where P2 is controlling P1’s input in the Menus and in Game.
- Fixed an issue in Steam where the user is unable to sign out of account from the Social Panel on Steam.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign where creating a new game on a previously used save slot will not clear the previous data.
- Fixed as issue in Campaign where selecting a previous save slot in a custom lobby will always result in a normal campaign lobby at Act 1 Chapter 1.
- Fixed an issue where the store often hitches when scrolling between tabs.
- Fixed a UI issue in Escape where users that are DBNO aren’t shown as “Down Arrow” icon on overhead map or minimap.
- Fixed a UI issue where Skill card crafting continues to upgrade after user lets go of upgrade button in Horde/Escape setup screen.
- Fixed a UI issue in Campaign where if the Player picks up a weapon or ammo and then reloads checkpoint while the pickup is still displayed in the left corner, the message persists until they pick up the same ammo type.