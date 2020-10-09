Star Wars: Squadrons - Update 1.1 veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche Fixes und Verbesserungen
Motive Studios und Electronic Arts haben heute vor einer Woche Star Wars: Squadrons für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC veröffentlicht. Der Titel setzt zeitlich kurz nach Episode VI an und zeigt Raumkämpfe zwischen der Neuen Republik und den Überresten des Imperiums.
Bereits jetzt stellte man das Update 1.1 für den Titel bereits, der einige Verbesserungen und Bug Fixes vornimmt. Die genauen Patch-Notes seht ihr hier.
Fixed an issue where players could not be correctly placed in a rank after initial placement matches
Players who have not started their placement matches will be able to place normally
Players who have started their placement matches will have their remaining matches use the corrected system
There will be no rank resets at this time
Controls
Added options in the menu called “Controller Global Deadzone" and "Flight Stick Global Deadzone” which will allow you to modify the deadzone individually for standard controllers and Flight Sticks
Adjusted the default input curves for Flight Sticks, which should make controls feel more responsive
VR
Adjusted some of the visual effects in VR mode, specifically addressing the brightness and bloom when dropping bombs from your Starfighter
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Fleet Battles Tutorial could become incompletable if the player’s starfighter was destroyed at certain points during the exercise
Fixed an issue where V-Sync would sometimes become disabled upon returning to the main menu
Fixed a bug where the Imperial squadron was not visible in some instances during the opening cinematic for Dogfight mode
Fixed an issue that was causing the 3000 series Nvidia GPUs to default to low quality graphics settings
We’ve removed a couple of instances where development text was appearing in the game
Fixed an issue ensuring VOIP (voice chat) toggles work as intended
Fixed an issue on PC where single-player medals could be removed after playing other game modes. (NOTE: We are aware of this issue on console as well and a fix for that will be coming soon)
Stability
Improved stability in the Spectator feature of online PvP modes
Other general stability improvements and fixes