Update zur Nintendo Switch-Version von Crysis Remastered veröffentlicht

Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 30. September 2020 um 20:01 von needcoffee

Nach der Ankündigung folgt jetzt die Veröffentlichung: Crytek und Entwicklerstudio Saber Interactive haben jetzt zur Nintendo Switch-Version von Crysis Remastered das erste Update zum Game veröffentlicht.

Das Update umfasst diverse Bugfixes und Gameplay/Framerate-Verbesserungen. Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

General Changes

– Improvements made to Audio.
– Improvements made to game Performance.

Bug Fixes

– Fixed multiple game crashes.
– Fixed a bug where a huge alien structure was floating mid-air at the beach.
– Fixed an issue that caused Gyroscope aiming to get stuck sometimes.

– Fixed an issue where the Audio synchronization during cutscenes was broken, after attaching/de-attaching joy-cons.
– Fixed an issue that caused NPC faces to be too dark during several cutscenes.
– Fixed an issue where some distant vegetation was glitching while using binoculars.

– Fixed issues with Psycho’s mouth movements while other NPC speaks. (Recovery-village)
– Fixed a bug where occasionally the carrier’s elevator could not be activated during the main objective. (Fleet – Reckoning)
– Fixed sound attenuation issues working inside building, even when they have been destroyed.

– Fixed a bug where corpses appeared dark after being thrown.
– Fixed a bug where General Kyong teleported with graphical artifacts. (Mine – Awakening)
– Fixed a bug where the HUD did not reload immediately after skipping the cutscene with General Kyong.

– Fixed wrong timing of the video played during the videoconference cutscene. (Rescue – Relic)
– Fixed an issue where broken glass would disappear, if player broke another glass. (Exodus – Sphere)
– Fixed a bug where VOs and subtitles were missing during dialogues with Psycho. (Reckoning-fleet)


