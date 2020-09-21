Microsoft vermeldet über 15 Millionen Xbox Game Pass-Abonnenten
Der nächste Meilenstein wurde erreicht ...
Microsoft // Montag, 21. September 2020 um 18:29 von
Im Zuge der Übernahme von ZeniMax Media hat Microsoft in der Pressemitteilung ein interessantes Detail enthüllt: Demnach vermeldet Microsoft über 15 Millionen Xbox Game Pass-Abonnenten. Im April lag die Zahl noch bei 10 Millionen.
With unique investments in content, community, and the cloud, Microsoft’s gaming strategy differs from others by empowering people to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want.
Games are the primary growth engine in gaming, and games are fueling new cloud-gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, which has reached a new milestone of over 15 million subscribers. With the addition of Bethesda, Microsoft will grow from 15 to 23 creative studio teams and will be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass. This includes Microsoft’s intent to bring Bethesda’s future games into Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch on Xbox or PC, like Starfield, the highly anticipated, new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios.
