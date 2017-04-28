Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Nintendo Switch erreicht die 15 Millionen, Ring Fit Adventure auf Platz 1

Consoles // Freitag, 11. September 2020 um 09:29 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 31.08. - 06.09.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 31.08.2020 bis 06.09.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

77.611

78.773

-1.162

3.689.594

15.073.025

PS4

1.816

1.926

-110

466.925

9.215.168

3DS

923

1.011

-88

42.907

24.539.054

XONE

29

28

1

3.051

114.297


Software

01./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 63.958 / 1.483.985 (+19%)
02./00. [PS4] Marvel's Avengers (Square Enix) {2020.09.04} (Â¥7.980) - 42.979 / NEU<40-60%>
03./04. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (Â¥5.980) - 32.136 / 5.660.598 (-7%)
04./11. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 13.523 / 3.145.381 (+11%)
05./10. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (Â¥3.980) - 13.410 / 362.420 (+7%)
06./09. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (Â¥6.900) - 9.563 / 385.143 (-28%)
07./00. [PS4] NBA 2K21 # (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2020.09.04} (Â¥7.000) - 8.541 / NEU<40-60%>
08./16. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 7.725 / 3.817.668 (+27%)
09./01. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki # (Nihon Falcom) {2020.08.27} (Â¥7.800) - 7.606 / 91.286 (-91%)
10./12. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (Â¥6.980) - 7.318 / 215.075 (+0%)
11./13. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 6.960 / 3.724.957 (+0%)
12./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 6.916 / 3.551.679 (+1%)
13./17. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 5.939 / 1.494.098 (+4%)
14./18. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 5.819 / 1.543.965 (+12%)
15./15. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (Â¥5.980) - 5.719 / 244.110 (-11%)
16./03. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (Square Enix) {2020.08.27} (Â¥4.800) - 5.137 / 54.094 (-90%)
17./07. [NSW] Jump Force: Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.08.27} (Â¥6.680) - 4.346 / 19.934 (-72%)
18./20. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 3.996 / 1.641.050 (+12%)
19./24. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (Â¥3.480) - 3.897 / 289.438 (+28%)
20./19. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (Â¥7.980) - 3.565 / 177.864 (-5%)
21./06. [NSW] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.08.27} (Â¥7.600) - 3.285 / 19.963 (-80%)
22./26. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 3.165 / 892.556 (+14%)
23./05. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (Square Enix) {2020.08.27} (Â¥4.800) - 3.034 / 33.203 (-90%)
24./08. [PS4] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.08.27} (Â¥7.600) - 2.994 / 16.822 (-78%)
25./30. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (Â¥3.500) - 2.735 / 29.004 (+42%)
26./00. [NSW] NBA 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2020.09.04} (Â¥6.000) - 2.489 / NEU<20-40%>
27./25. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (Â¥5.700) - 2.477 / 485.935 (-13%)
28./28. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (Â¥5.980) - 2.476 / 960.980 (+4%)
29./22. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On # (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.07.30} (Â¥8.200) - 2.300 / 161.014 (-26%)
30./29. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (Â¥6.100) - 2.292 / 510.333 (+4%)


