Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Nintendo Switch erreicht die 15 Millionen, Ring Fit Adventure auf Platz 1
Consoles // Freitag, 11. September 2020 um 09:29 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 31.08. - 06.09.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 31.08.2020 bis 06.09.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
77.611
|
78.773
|
-1.162
|
3.689.594
|
15.073.025
|
PS4
|
1.816
|
1.926
|
-110
|
466.925
|
9.215.168
|
3DS
|
923
|
1.011
|
-88
|
42.907
|
24.539.054
|
XONE
|
29
|
28
|
1
|
3.051
|
114.297
Software01./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
02./00. [PS4] Marvel's Avengers
03./04. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
04./11. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./10. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
06./09. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima
07./00. [PS4] NBA 2K21 #
08./16. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
09./01. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki #
10./12. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
11./13. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
12./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
13./17. [NSW] Minecraft #
14./18. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
15./15. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King
16./03. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition
17./07. [NSW] Jump Force: Deluxe Edition
18./20. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
19./24. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
20./19. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
21./06. [NSW] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
22./26. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
23./05. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition
24./08. [PS4] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
25./30. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat
26./00. [NSW] NBA 2K21
27./25. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version #
28./28. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
29./22. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On #
30./29. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!