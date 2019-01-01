Einloggen

PokÃ©mon GO: Support fÃ¼r Android 5, iOS 10...

PokÃ©mon GO: Support fÃ¼r Android 5, iOS 10 und 11 lÃ¤uft aus

Ein neues GerÃ¤t muss her ...

Smartphone // Samstag, 05. September 2020 um 13:53 von needcoffee

Das Entwicklerstudio Niantic hat nun via Blogeintrag bekannt gegeben, dass ab Mitte Oktober der PokÃ©mon GO-Support fÃ¼r Android 5, iOS 10 und 11 (und auch iPhone 5S und iPhone 6) auslaufen wird. Spieler kÃ¶nnen dann nicht mehr auf ihren Account bei PokÃ©mon GO zugreifen, auch die erspielten PokeCoins verfallen.

Android/iOS-Benutzer mit neueren GerÃ¤ten sind von der AnkÃ¼ndigung nicht betroffen.

In an upcoming update to PokÃ©mon GO in October, we will end support for Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11, as well as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices. Only Trainers with devices running Android 5, iOS 10, or iOS 11, as well as Trainers with iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 devices, will be affected by this change. Trainers with devices or operating systems not specifically listed here will not be affected and donâ€™t need to take any action.

Trainers using affected devices will no longer be able to access PokÃ©mon GO, including any accumulated PokeCoins or collected items on their accounts, when the version 0.189 update goes live in mid-October.

Note: Even if youâ€™re able to install and run PokÃ©mon GO on such devices after the release of version 0.189, weâ€™ll no longer be able to provide support if you run into any technical issues.


