PokÃ©mon GO: Support fÃ¼r Android 5, iOS 10 und 11 lÃ¤uft aus
Ein neues GerÃ¤t muss her ...
Smartphone // Samstag, 05. September 2020 um 13:53 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Niantic hat nun via Blogeintrag bekannt gegeben, dass ab Mitte Oktober der PokÃ©mon GO-Support fÃ¼r Android 5, iOS 10 und 11 (und auch iPhone 5S und iPhone 6) auslaufen wird. Spieler kÃ¶nnen dann nicht mehr auf ihren Account bei PokÃ©mon GO zugreifen, auch die erspielten PokeCoins verfallen.
Android/iOS-Benutzer mit neueren GerÃ¤ten sind von der AnkÃ¼ndigung nicht betroffen.
Trainers using affected devices will no longer be able to access PokÃ©mon GO, including any accumulated PokeCoins or collected items on their accounts, when the version 0.189 update goes live in mid-October.
Note: Even if youâ€™re able to install and run PokÃ©mon GO on such devices after the release of version 0.189, weâ€™ll no longer be able to provide support if you run into any technical issues.