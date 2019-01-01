Grandia HD Collection: Update 1.01.19 behebt einige Fehler
Bugfixes, Bugfixes und mehr Bugfixes ...
Das Entwicklerstudio GungHo Online Entertainment hat nun via Pressemitteilung den inzwischen dritten Patch für die Grandia HD Collection angekündigt.
Der Patch ist ab sofort verfügbar, hebt die Versionsnummer auf 1.01.19 an und behebt einige Fehler in den zwei Games. Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Fix to crashes after prolonged playing
- Fix to screen resolution during Steamship cutscene
- Fix to sprite outline issue during ending cutscene
- Fix to add credits to opening FMV
- Added in missing subtitles for cinematic in J Base
- Added in missing subtitles for cinematic in Zil Ruins
- Fix to missing sprite in cutscene in Zil Ruins
- Fix to a graphic issue for Time Gate’s unlock levels
- Fix to Character portrait in menu after battle with Baal
- Fix to correct Character portraits in Grandeur during scenes
- Fix for buttons during deck swabbing mini-game
- Fix to “The End” screen to match original title in Japanese
- Fix to correct voice over to the selected language during battles
- Fix to screen resolution bugs that did not cover the full screen
- Fix to text and localisation bugs
- Fix to other various crashing/freezing issues
- Fix to other minor graphical and visual bugs
- Other bug fixes have been made
Grandia II
- Fix to crash during cutscene at Garmia Tower
- Fix to missing particle effects during multiple cutscenes
- Fix to black box seen during cutscenes at Birthplace of the Gods 3
- Fix to freeze in Aira’s Space after random battles in Japanese
- Fix to freeze when arriving to Baked Plains from Agear Tower in Japanese
- Fix to stutter when entering a battle
- Fix to feeze after battle in Great Rift 2
- Fix to random freeze after battles while not moving
- Fix to crash while using Snooze after switching accessories during Valmar’s Core battle
- Fix to Skill Book tutorial crash while using the Back button for going through text (DE only)
- Fix to enhance frame rate and performance issues in Lumir forest and Ghoss Forest
- Fix to frame rate performance in battles in handheld and tabletop mode
- Fix to enhance SFX and BGM looping seamlessly throughout locations
- Fix to debut save files in old save slots
- Fix to text and localisation bugs
- Fix to other various crashing/freezing issues
- Fix to other minor graphical and visual bugs
- Other bug fixes have been made