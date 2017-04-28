Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Freitag, 04. September 2020 um 09:07 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24.08. - 30.07.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 24.08.2020 bis 30.07.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

78.773

70.129

8.644

3.611.983

14.995.414

PS4

1.926

883

1.043

465.109

9.213.352

3DS

1.011

1.171

-160

41.984

24.538.131

XONE

28

24

4

3.022

114.268


Software

01./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki # (Nihon Falcom) {2020.08.27} (Â¥7.800) - 83.680 / NEU<60-80%>
02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 53.594 / 1.420.027 (+75%)
03./00. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (Square Enix) {2020.08.27} (Â¥4.800) - 48.957 / NEU<60-80%>
04./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (Â¥5.980) - 34.401 / 5.628.462 (-20%)
05./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (Square Enix) {2020.08.27} (Â¥4.800) - 30.169 / NEU<60-80%>
06./00. [NSW] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.08.27} (Â¥7.600) - 16.678 / NEU<40-60%>
07./00. [NSW] Jump Force: Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.08.27} (Â¥6.680) - 15.588 / NEU<40-60%>
08./00. [PS4] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.08.27} (Â¥7.600) - 13.828 / NEU<60-80%>
09./03. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (Â¥6.900) - 13.226 / 375.580 (-22%)
10./04. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (Â¥3.980) - 12.520 / 349.010 (-12%)
11./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 12.136 / 3.131.858 (-12%)
12./06. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (Â¥6.980) - 7.310 / 207.757 (-23%)
13./08. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 6.936 / 3.717.997 (-13%)
14./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 6.830 / 3.544.763 (-8%)
15./07. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (Â¥5.980) - 6.432 / 238.391 (-31%)
16./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 6.105 / 3.809.943 (-16%)
17./11. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 5.715 / 1.488.159 (-11%)
18./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 5.193 / 1.538.146 (-11%)
19./13. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (Â¥7.980) - 3.765 / 174.299 (-30%)
20./16. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 3.567 / 1.637.054 (+2%)
21./00. [NSW] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Syukufuku wo! Kibou no Meikyuu to Tsudoishi Boukenshatachi Plus # (Entergram) {2020.08.27} (Â¥6.000) - 3.189 / NEU<40-60%>
22./14. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On # (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.07.30} (Â¥8.200) - 3.091 / 158.714 (-27%)
23./00. [PS4] Stellaris: Console Edition (EXNOA) {2020.08.27} (Â¥5.800) - 3.090 / NEU<40-60%>
24./19. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (Â¥3.480) - 3.054 / 285.541 (+0%)
25./17. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (Â¥5.700) - 2.845 / 483.458 (-17%)
26./18. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 2.777 / 889.391 (-15%)
27./00. [PS4] Terminator: Resistance (Reef Entertainment) {2020.08.27} (Â¥5.980) - 2.486 / NEU<40-60%>
28./21. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (Â¥5.980) - 2.375 / 958.504 (-17%)
29./22. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (Â¥6.100) - 2.206 / 508.041 (-17%)
30./23. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (Â¥3.500) - 1.932 / 26.269 (-8%)


