Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Freitag, 04. September 2020
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24.08. - 30.07.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 24.08.2020 bis 30.07.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
78.773
|
70.129
|
8.644
|
3.611.983
|
14.995.414
|
PS4
|
1.926
|
883
|
1.043
|
465.109
|
9.213.352
|
3DS
|
1.011
|
1.171
|
-160
|
41.984
|
24.538.131
|
XONE
|
28
|
24
|
4
|
3.022
|
114.268
Software01./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki #
02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
03./00. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition
04./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
05./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition
06./00. [NSW] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
07./00. [NSW] Jump Force: Deluxe Edition
08./00. [PS4] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
09./03. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima
10./04. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
11./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
12./06. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
13./08. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
14./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
15./07. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King
16./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
17./11. [NSW] Minecraft #
18./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
19./13. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
20./16. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
21./00. [NSW] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Syukufuku wo! Kibou no Meikyuu to Tsudoishi Boukenshatachi Plus #
22./14. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On #
23./00. [PS4] Stellaris: Console Edition
24./19. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
25./17. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version #
26./18. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
27./00. [PS4] Terminator: Resistance
28./21. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
29./22. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
30./23. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat