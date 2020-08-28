Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.08. - 23.08.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 17.08.2020 bis 23.08.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
70.129
|
148.699
|
-78.570
|
3.533.210
|
14.916.641
|
3DS
|
1.171
|
1.173
|
-2
|
40.973
|
24.537.120
|
PS4
|
883
|
3.301
|
-2.418
|
463.183
|
9.211.426
|
XONE
|
24
|
26
|
-2
|
2.958
|
114.204
Software1./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
03./07. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima
04./03. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./06. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
07./05. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King
08./09. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
09./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
10./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
11./12. [NSW] Minecraft #
12./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
13./14. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
14./13. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On #
15./00. [NSW] Cupid Parasite #
16./18. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
17./15. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version #
18./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
19./17. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
20./00. [PS4] They Are Billions
21./19. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
22./21. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
23./20. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat
24./24. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
25./23. [NSW] Ninjala
26./00. [NSW] Fitness Boxing
27./00. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
28./27. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
29./26. [NSW] Together! The Battle Cats
30./30. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #