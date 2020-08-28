Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Freitag, 28. August 2020 um 09:02 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.08. - 23.08.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 17.08.2020 bis 23.08.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

70.129

148.699

-78.570

3.533.210

14.916.641

3DS

1.171

1.173

-2

40.973

24.537.120

PS4

883

3.301

-2.418

463.183

9.211.426

XONE

24

26

-2

2.958

114.204


Software

1./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (Â¥5.980) - 42.863 / 5.594.061 (-60%)
02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 30.689 / 1.366.433 (+17%)
03./07. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (Â¥6.900) - 17.037 / 362.354 (+14%)
04./03. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (Â¥3.980) - 14.290 / 336.490 (-43%)
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 13.862 / 3.119.722 (-45%)
06./06. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (Â¥6.980) - 9.522 / 200.447 (-42%)
07./05. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (Â¥5.980) - 9.384 / 231.959 (-55%)
08./09. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 8.016 / 3.711.061 (-36%)
09./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 7.459 / 3.537.933 (-35%)
10./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 7.230 / 3.803.838 (-43%)
11./12. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 6.404 / 1.482.444 (-37%)
12./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 5.820 / 1.532.953 (-53%)
13./14. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (Â¥7.980) - 5.366 / 170.534 (-40%)
14./13. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On # (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.07.30} (Â¥8.200) - 4.233 / 155.623 (-58%)
15./00. [NSW] Cupid Parasite # (Idea Factory) {2020.08.20} (Â¥6.500) - 3.538 / NEU<60-80%>
16./18. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 3.498 / 1.633.487 (-33%)
17./15. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (Â¥5.700) - 3.438 / 480.613 (-52%)
18./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 3.250 / 886.614 (-48%)
19./17. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (Â¥3.480) - 3.061 / 282.487 (-41%)
20./00. [PS4] They Are Billions (Spike Chunsoft) {2020.08.20} (Â¥3.800) - 3.046 / NEU<20-40%>
21./19. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (Â¥5.980) - 2.846 / 956.129 (-43%)
22./21. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (Â¥6.100) - 2.656 / 505.835 (-46%)
23./20. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (Â¥3.500) - 2.098 / 24.337 (-57%)
24./24. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (Â¥5.980) - 2.073 / 678.086 (-43%)
25./23. [NSW] Ninjala (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2020.07.22} (Â¥3.618) - 1.889 / 23.753 (-49%)
26./00. [NSW] Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) {2018.12.20} (Â¥5.800) - 1.540 / 129.142 <80-100%>
27./00. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (Â¥5.980) - 1.449 / 1.742.784 <80-100%>
28./27. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (Â¥7.980) - 1.413 / 545.836 (-37%)
29./26. [NSW] Together! The Battle Cats (Ponos) {2020.07.16} (Â¥3.500) - 1.381 / 19.721 (-40%)
30./30. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 1.267 / 2.119.498 (-39%)


