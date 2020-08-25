Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Demo wird am Donnerstag gezeigt
Eine weitere Premiere bei der Gamescom Opening Night Live
Playstation 5 // Dienstag, 25. August 2020 um 16:45 von
Geoff Keighley hat zuletzt damit begonnen, einige der Titel zu enthüllen, die am Donnerstag bei der Gamescom Opening Night Live Show präsentiert werden. Unter anderem gibt es dort mehr zum neuesten Call of Duty, dem Mafia 1 Remake oder Star Wars: Squadrons.
Insomniac Games ist ebenfalls bei der Show dabei und hat eine Demo zu Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart für PlayStation 5 im Gepäck, die während der Konferenz gezeigt wird, das teilte man heute mit.
Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank:— Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020
Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5
Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/jPzzWO6Tiu