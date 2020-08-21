Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan.
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Freitag, 21. August 2020
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10.08.2020 - 16.08.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 10.08.2020 bis 16.08.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
148.699
|
173.338
|
-24.639
|
3.463.081
|
14.846.512
|
PS4
|
3.301
|
5.222
|
-1.921
|
462.300
|
9.210.543
|
3DS
|
1.173
|
834
|
339
|
39.802
|
24.535.949
|
XONE
|
47
|
47
|
0
|
2.969
|
114.215
Software01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
03./04. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
04./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./05. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King
06./08. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
07./03. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima
08./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
09./11. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
10./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
11./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
12./15. [NSW] Minecraft #
13./06. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On #
14./10. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
15./17. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version #
16./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
17./18. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
18./19. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
19./20. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
20./25. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat
21./22. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
22./27. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
23./21. [NSW] Ninjala
24./24. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
25./00. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y - Wai Wai Gakuen Seikatsu _Nintendo Switch Download Software_ |DL| (Download Card) #
26./30. [NSW] Together! The Battle Cats
27./28. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
28./00. [PS4] EA Sports UFC 4
29./00. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
30./29. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #