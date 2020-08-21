Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan.

Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Freitag, 21. August 2020 um 09:31 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10.08.2020 - 16.08.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 10.08.2020 bis 16.08.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

148.699

173.338

-24.639

3.463.081

14.846.512

PS4

3.301

5.222

-1.921

462.300

9.210.543

3DS

1.173

834

339

39.802

24.535.949

XONE

47

47

0

2.969

114.215


Software

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 105.983 / 5.551.198 (-2%)
02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 26.320 / 1.335.744 (-61%)
03./04. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 25.245 / 322.200 (+29%)
04./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 25.032 / 3.105.860 (+48%)
05./05. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) - 20.978 / 222.575 (+10%)
06./08. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥6.980) - 16.444 / 190.925 (+6%)
07./03. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) - 14.953 / 345.317 (-53%)
08./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 12.673 / 3.796.608 (+29%)
09./11. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 12.603 / 3.703.045 (+28%)
10./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 12.293 / 1.527.133 (+39%)
11./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 11.416 / 3.530.474 (+37%)
12./15. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 10.245 / 1.476.040 (+37%)
13./06. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On # (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.07.30} (¥8.200) - 10.065 / 151.390 (-45%)
14./10. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥7.980) - 9.012 / 165.168 (-9%)
15./17. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 7.215 / 477.175 (+59%)
16./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 6.262 / 883.364 (+37%)
17./18. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 5.206 / 279.426 (+16%)
18./19. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.203 / 1.629.989 (+23%)
19./20. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 4.974 / 953.283 (+44%)
20./25. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) - 4.915 / 22.239 (+120%)
21./22. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 4.886 / 503.179 (+60%)
22./27. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) - 3.743 / 333.678 (+79%)
23./21. [NSW] Ninjala (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2020.07.22} (¥3.618) - 3.686 / 21.864 (+12%)
24./24. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 3.606 / 676.013 (+39%)
25./00. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y - Wai Wai Gakuen Seikatsu _Nintendo Switch Download Software_ |DL| (Download Card) # (Level 5) {2020.08.13} (¥4.364) - 3.059 / NEU<80-100%>
26./30. [NSW] Together! The Battle Cats (Ponos) {2020.07.16} (¥3.500) - 2.292 / 18.340 (+39%)
27./28. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 2.228 / 544.423 (+15%)
28./00. [PS4] EA Sports UFC 4 (Electronic Arts) {2020.08.14} (¥7.909) - 2.150 / NEU<40-60%>
29./00. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 2.119 / 832.423 <80-100%>
30./29. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.081 / 2.118.231 (+21%)


