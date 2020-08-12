Control Ultimate Edition offiziell angekündigt
Next Gen-Upgrade nur mit der Ultimate Edition ...
Consoles // Mittwoch, 12. August 2020 um 20:40 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Remedy Entertainment und Publisher 505 Games haben nun via internen Firmenblog eine Ultimate Edition zu Control offiziell angekündigt. Diese Edition wird das Hauptspiel sowie die zwei Erweiterungen (The Foundation und AWE - Letztere wird Ende August erscheinen) und sämtliche Updates umfassen. Control Ultimate Edition wird am 27. August für PS4, Xbox One und erstmals auf Steam erscheinen. Anfang September wird das Game dann auch im Epic Store verfügbar sein.
Laut Publisher 505 Games berechtigt der Kauf der Ultimate Edition zudem das Upgrade auf die Next Gen-Version durchzuführen. Besitzer der Standard Version von Control, die bislang für die PS4- und Xbox One-Plattform verfügbar war beziehungsweise noch ist, erhalten kein kostenloses Upgrade auf die PS5- und Xbox Series X-Version.
We will offer a free next-gen digital upgrade for those who buy Control Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information on eligibility, stay tuned to our website and community channels.
What if I purchased the original version of Control previously?
The free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version of Control is only available for Control Ultimate Edition.