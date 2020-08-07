Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Freitag, 07. August 2020 um 10:50 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.07. - 02.08.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 27.07.2020 bis 02.08.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
86.605
|
125.231
|
-38.626
|
3.141.044
|
14.524.475
|
PS4
|
4.025
|
1.434
|
2.591
|
453.777
|
9.202.020
|
3DS
|
776
|
1.042
|
-266
|
37.795
|
24.533.942
|
XONE
|
41
|
40
|
1
|
2.876
|
114.122
Software01./00. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On #
02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
03./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
04./02. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima
05./03. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King
06./05. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
07./00. [NSW] Fairy Tail #
08./06. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
09./00. [PS4] Fairy Tail #
10./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
11./07. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
12./10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
13./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
14./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
15./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
16./14. [NSW] Minecraft #
17./00. [NSW] Hakuoki: Shinkai - Ginsei no Shou #
18./18. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
19./15. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version #
20./16. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
21./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
22./09. [NSW] Ninjala
23./20. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
24./19. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris #
25./23. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
26./25. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
27./00. [PS4] Doraemon: Story of Seasons
28./26. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
29./00. [NSW] Yoru, Tomosu
30./00. [PS4] Root Film