Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Freitag, 07. August 2020 um 10:50 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.07. - 02.08.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 27.07.2020 bis 02.08.2020>

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

86.605

125.231

-38.626

3.141.044

14.524.475

PS4

4.025

1.434

2.591

453.777

9.202.020

3DS

776

1.042

-266

37.795

24.533.942

XONE

41

40

1

2.876

114.122


Software

01./00. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On # (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.07.30} (Â¥8.200) - 123.147 / NEU<60-80%>
02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (Â¥5.980) - 56.730 / 5.337.128 (-40%)
03./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 37.217 / 1.242.596 (+16%)
04./02. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (Â¥6.900) - 31.932 / 298.234 (-40%)
05./03. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (Â¥5.980) - 22.773 / 182.508 (-55%)
06./05. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (Â¥3.980) - 16.319 / 277.346 (-35%)
07./00. [NSW] Fairy Tail # (Koei Tecmo) {2020.07.30} (Â¥7.800) - 15.447 / NEU<60-80%>
08./06. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (Â¥6.980) - 13.341 / 159.030 (-37%)
09./00. [PS4] Fairy Tail # (Koei Tecmo) {2020.07.30} (Â¥7.800) - 13.236 / NEU<60-80%>
10./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 12.801 / 3.063.965 (-16%)
11./07. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (Â¥7.980) - 11.497 / 146.248 (-29%)
12./10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 7.946 / 3.680.595 (-19%)
13./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 7.653 / 3.510.700 (-21%)
14./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 7.553 / 3.774.126 (-12%)
15./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 6.257 / 1.505.977 (-22%)
16./14. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 5.969 / 1.458.336 (-26%)
17./00. [NSW] Hakuoki: Shinkai - Ginsei no Shou # (Idea Factory) {2020.07.30} (Â¥6.500) - 4.756 / NEU<60-80%>
18./18. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 3.694 / 1.620.553 (-8%)
19./15. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (Â¥5.700) - 3.556 / 465.408 (-52%)
20./16. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (Â¥3.480) - 3.289 / 269.744 (-22%)
21./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 3.225 / 872.544 (-21%)
22./09. [NSW] Ninjala (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2020.07.22} (Â¥3.618) - 3.187 / 14.880 (-73%)
23./20. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (Â¥5.980) - 2.626 / 944.849 (-22%)
24./19. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris # (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.07.09} (Â¥7.600) - 2.134 / 87.144 (-45%)
25./23. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (Â¥5.980) - 2.132 / 669.808 (-27%)
26./25. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (Â¥6.100) - 2.018 / 495.240 (-16%)
27./00. [PS4] Doraemon: Story of Seasons (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.07.30} (Â¥6.100) - 2.015 / NEU<20-40%>
28./26. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (Â¥7.980) - 2.013 / 540.252 (-14%)
29./00. [NSW] Yoru, Tomosu (Nippon Ichi Software) {2020.07.30} (Â¥6.980) - 1.748 / NEU<40-60%>
30./00. [PS4] Root Film (Kadokawa Games) {2020.07.30} (Â¥6.800) - 1.679 / NEU<40-60%>


