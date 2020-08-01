Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Update 1.01 zu Paper Mario: The Origami verÃ¶ffentlicht...

Update 1.01 zu Paper Mario: The Origami verÃ¶ffentlicht

Der Gamebreaking-Bug wurde behoben ...

Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 06. August 2020 um 20:26 von needcoffee

Nintendo hat nun fÃ¼r das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Paper Mario: The Origami das erste Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Update trÃ¤gt die Versionsnummer 1.01, kann ab sofort heruntergeladen werden und behebt einige kleinere Bugs sowie einen Gamebreaking-Bug im "Shangri Spa"-Spielabschnitt, der vor einigen Wochen entdeckt wurde.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

- Fixed an issue in which you would be unable to enter the Spring of Rainbows in Shangri-Spa. Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.

- Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hit the Toad on top of the fountain in Shroom City. Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.

- Fixed an issue where Black Shy Guy would not be registered in the Gallery of the MusÃ©e Champignonâ€”even if you have previously defeated one. Note: If you have already encountered this issue, return to Scorching Sandpaper West after the sun has returned and defeat Black Shy Guy once more to add him to your Gallery.

- Fixed an issue in the Ninja Attraction in which, depending on the state of the player, certain Ninji enemies were undefeatable and halted progression. Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.

- Fixed an issue in which the game would occasionally hard lock in the Rubber Band boss battle.

- Fixed an issue in the Battle Lab in which the score would not be properly registered after solving 33 or more lineups in Speed Rings in the Ring Trainer. Note: Previously registered scores will not change. New scores will be registered correctly after downloading this update data.

- Fixed an issue in which you could obtain an item from outside of a certain coffin in the Temple of Shrooms. This fix also corrects a related error involving hints from the Love Toad in Toad Town. Note: If youâ€™ve already obtained the item from outside of the coffin, the Love Toadâ€™s hint error will be resolved.

- Fixed an issue in Overlook Mountain in which the event of looking up at Overlook Tower would occasionally occur from the bottom of the hill.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.