Update 1.01 zu Paper Mario: The Origami verÃ¶ffentlicht
Der Gamebreaking-Bug wurde behoben ...
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 06. August 2020 um 20:26 von
Nintendo hat nun fÃ¼r das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Paper Mario: The Origami das erste Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Update trÃ¤gt die Versionsnummer 1.01, kann ab sofort heruntergeladen werden und behebt einige kleinere Bugs sowie einen Gamebreaking-Bug im "Shangri Spa"-Spielabschnitt, der vor einigen Wochen entdeckt wurde.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hit the Toad on top of the fountain in Shroom City. Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.
- Fixed an issue where Black Shy Guy would not be registered in the Gallery of the MusÃ©e Champignonâ€”even if you have previously defeated one. Note: If you have already encountered this issue, return to Scorching Sandpaper West after the sun has returned and defeat Black Shy Guy once more to add him to your Gallery.
- Fixed an issue in the Ninja Attraction in which, depending on the state of the player, certain Ninji enemies were undefeatable and halted progression. Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.
- Fixed an issue in which the game would occasionally hard lock in the Rubber Band boss battle.
- Fixed an issue in the Battle Lab in which the score would not be properly registered after solving 33 or more lineups in Speed Rings in the Ring Trainer. Note: Previously registered scores will not change. New scores will be registered correctly after downloading this update data.
- Fixed an issue in which you could obtain an item from outside of a certain coffin in the Temple of Shrooms. This fix also corrects a related error involving hints from the Love Toad in Toad Town. Note: If youâ€™ve already obtained the item from outside of the coffin, the Love Toadâ€™s hint error will be resolved.
- Fixed an issue in Overlook Mountain in which the event of looking up at Overlook Tower would occasionally occur from the bottom of the hill.