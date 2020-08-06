Patch 1.06 zu Ghost of Tsushima veröffentlicht
Änderung an einem Kostüm und Bug Fixes
Donnerstag, 06. August 2020
Etwas mehr als eine Woche nach dem umfangreichen Update 1.05, hat Sucker Punch nun Version 1.06 für Ghost of Tsushima bereitgestellt. Dabei nimmt man Änderungen an einem Kostüm vor und entfernte weitere Bugs.
Traveler’s Attire
– The Traveler’s Attire has been enhanced to add new visual and audio cues hinting at nearby collectibles. These cues can replace or augment controller vibration in order to offer a better, more accessible experience
Text
– Expanded Large Text accessibility option to also include additional prompts and objective text
Bug Fixes
– Addressed a bug where users could encounter a black screen preventing progress in certain tales
– Addressed a bug where users could become stuck in some Yarikawa tales
– Additional bug and crash fixes