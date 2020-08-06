Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Patch 1.06 zu Ghost of Tsushima veröffentlicht...

Patch 1.06 zu Ghost of Tsushima veröffentlicht

Änderung an einem Kostüm und Bug Fixes

Playstation 4 // Donnerstag, 06. August 2020 um 12:29 von miperco

Etwas mehr als eine Woche nach dem umfangreichen Update 1.05, hat Sucker Punch nun Version 1.06 für Ghost of Tsushima bereitgestellt. Dabei nimmt man Änderungen an einem Kostüm vor und entfernte weitere Bugs.

Traveler’s Attire



– The Traveler’s Attire has been enhanced to add new visual and audio cues hinting at nearby collectibles. These cues can replace or augment controller vibration in order to offer a better, more accessible experience

Text



– Expanded Large Text accessibility option to also include additional prompts and objective text

Bug Fixes


– Addressed a bug where users could encounter a black screen preventing progress in certain tales
– Addressed a bug where users could become stuck in some Yarikawa tales
– Additional bug and crash fixes


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.