Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Patch 8.1.0 veröffentlicht
Neue Stage und mehr
Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 05. August 2020 um 06:39 von
Nintendo hat die Version 8.1.0 zu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate für Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht. Damit wird unter anderem eine neue Stage namens Small Battlefield in den Titel integriert. Darüber hinaus nahm man weitere Änderungen vor.
Stage
- The “Small Battlefield” stage has been added. You can also set “Small Battlefield” as a Preferred Rule in Online battles.
- You can now select any stage-specific music for the “Battlefield,” “Small Battlefield,” “Big Battlefield,” and “Final Destination” stages.
Online
- The online user experience has been adjusted.
- The way matching is determined when using Preferred Rules has been adjusted.
- Following a look at the current number of players eligible for Elite Smash, the threshold for entry has been recalculated to allow more players. Additionally, the way initial values for Global Smash Power are calculated has also been adjusted.
- Further investigations and adjustments to Online mode are expected.
General
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.