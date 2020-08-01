Patch 19.0 zu State of Decay 2 veröffentlicht
Der Support geht weiter ....
XBOX One // Samstag, 01. August 2020 um 13:08 von
Auch wenn der dritte Teil der State of Decay-Reihe bereits offiziell angekündigt wurde, hat Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Undead Labs jetzt ein neues Update für das Xbox One- und PC-exklusive Game State of Decay 2 veröffentlicht.
Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 19.0, ist ab sofort verfügbar und umfasst einige neue verbesserte Waffen - das WW2 Pack wurde aufgemotzt - und Fahrzeuge. Zudem wurden einige Bugs gefixt. Der gekürzte Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Shotgun Upgrade: We’ve drastically upgraded the zombie-stopping power of the humble boomstick.
- Drucker County, Enhanced: We made this plateau map more visually appealing and much friendlier for drivers.
- Free Bloodmobile: Use your radio to call in this unique vehicle for your community. Available for a limited time!
- World War 2 Pack Returns: Older weapons are now in loot, and new weapons and outfits are available from the Bounty Broker.