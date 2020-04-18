Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 30. Juli 2020 um 17:51 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.07. - 26.07.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 20.07.2020 bis 26.07.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

125.231

113.197

12.034

3.054.439

14.437.870

PS4

1.434

4.523

-3.089

449.752

9.197.995

3DS

1.042

903

139

37.019

24.533.166

XONE

40

31

9

2.835

114.081


Software

01./03. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 94.115 / 5.280.398 (+31%)
02./01. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) - 53.387 / 266.302 (-75%)
03./02. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) - 50.643 / 159.735 (-54%)
04./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 32.136 / 1.205.379 (-11%)
05./07. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 25.136 / 261.027 (+22%)
06./05. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥6.980) - 21.094 / 145.689 (-29%)
07./06. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥7.980) - 16.253 / 134.751 (-40%)
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 15.175 / 3.051.164 (+51%)
09./00. [NSW] Ninjala (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2020.07.22} (¥3.618) - 11.693 / NEU
10./10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 9.845 / 3.672.649 (+26%)


