Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Donnerstag, 30. Juli 2020 um 17:51 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.07. - 26.07.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 20.07.2020 bis 26.07.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
125.231
|
113.197
|
12.034
|
3.054.439
|
14.437.870
|
PS4
|
1.434
|
4.523
|
-3.089
|
449.752
|
9.197.995
|
3DS
|
1.042
|
903
|
139
|
37.019
|
24.533.166
|
XONE
|
40
|
31
|
9
|
2.835
|
114.081
Software01./03. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./01. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima
03./02. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King
04./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
05./07. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
06./05. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
07./06. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./00. [NSW] Ninjala
10./10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #