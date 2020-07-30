Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - Update 1.3.0 veröffentlicht
Neuer "Legends" Style, Bug Fixes und mehr
Consoles // Donnerstag, 30. Juli 2020 um 16:40 von
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 von Inti Creates ist noch keinen Monat für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC erhältlich, nun hat man aber bereits Update 1.3.0 zum Sequel veröffentlicht. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
- “Legend” style added – Enemies respawn from off-screen and one character dying counts as all characters dying in this extremely difficult style. Not recommended for first-time players.
- Display bug fixed.
- Various minor bugs fixed.
