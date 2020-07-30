Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - Update...

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - Update 1.3.0 veröffentlicht

Neuer "Legends" Style, Bug Fixes und mehr

Consoles // Donnerstag, 30. Juli 2020 um 16:40 von miperco

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 von Inti Creates ist noch keinen Monat für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC erhältlich, nun hat man aber bereits Update 1.3.0 zum Sequel veröffentlicht. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.

- “Legend” style added – Enemies respawn from off-screen and one character dying counts as all characters dying in this extremely difficult style. Not recommended for first-time players.
- Display bug fixed.
- Various minor bugs fixed.



X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.