Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves und Gears Tactics werden per Update für die Xbox Series X optimiert
Das Stichwort lautet: "Optimized for Xbox Series X"
Microsoft // Donnerstag, 23. Juli 2020 um 20:35 von
Im Zuge der heutigen Xbox Games Showcase-Pressekonferenz hat Microsoft für das "Optimized for Xbox Series X"-Programm einige neue Infos veröffentlicht. Demnach werden die Games Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves und Gears Tactics per Update für die Xbox Series X optimiert.
Dank der Smart Delivery-Funktion ist ein Neukauf der Games nicht notwendig, alle Xbox One-Versionsbesitzer können kostenfrei auf die Xbox Series X-Version "upgraden".
Die Verbesserungen sehen im Detail wie gefolgt aus:
- Gears 5 will see faster load times, Quick Resume, and “Ultra” setting 4K HDR graphics for both campaign and multiplayer modes
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps is getting higher-fidelity graphics and faster performance (120fps / 4K HDR / 120Hz)
- Sea of Thieves will “take advantage” of the “advanced hardware” on the Xbox Series X, although Microsoft didn’t give specific details. It is the only one in the group to have a more specific release date, though: the optimized upgrade will be available on launch day alongside the Series X.
- Gears Tactics will offer 4K / 60fps gameplay