Microsoft: Xbox Series X wird Kinect und Kinect-Games nicht unterstützen
Hello darkness, my old friend ...
Microsoft // Dienstag, 21. Juli 2020 um 12:26 von
Die Xbox Series X von Microsoft steht wortwörtlich vor der Tür und es werden immer mehr offizielle Informationen rund um die neue Heimkonsole enthüllt. Im neusten Blogeintrag wird jetzt nochmal die Thematik rund um die Abwärtskompatibilität der Xbox-Games erläutert.
Demnach will man zum Start der Konsole alle bisherigen Xbox One-Games abwärtskompatibel "machen", sodass im Sinne von Microsoft ingesamt vier Xbox Games-Generationen auf der Series X abspielbar sind. Aufmerksame Leser werden die Zusatzinfo "Kinect" nicht überlesen haben: Die Xbox Series X wird keinerlei Unterstützung für Kinect und entsprechende Kinect-Games mit sich bringen. Gegenüber The Verge hat sich Phil Spencer so geäußert:
Microsoft has previously been clear about supporting existing Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games on the Xbox Series X. The lack of Kinect support is new, though. "There’s no way for Kinect to work," confirms Spencer in an interview with The Verge.
The rear of the Xbox Series X, just like the Xbox One X, does not include a dedicated Kinect port, and Microsoft won’t be supporting the USB Kinect Adapter it discontinued back in 2018 after killing off the Kinect in 2017.
Nichtsdestotrotz wird die Kinect-Plattform nicht komplett verschwinden: Projekte wie Azure Kinect DK und Kinect für Windows SDK bleiben weiterhin bestehen und werden stetig weiterentwickelt.