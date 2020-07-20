Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Blasphemous: Kostenloses Erweiterungspaket...

Blasphemous: Kostenloses Erweiterungspaket 'The Stir of Dawn' erscheint Anfang August

New Game+, neue Quests, neue Gegner, Items und vieles mehr ...

Consoles // Montag, 20. Juli 2020 um 20:39 von needcoffee

Anfang September 2019 hatte Team 17 und Entwicklerstudio The Game Kitchen das Game Blasphemous offiziell fÃ¼r die Nintendo Switch-, PS4-, Xbox One- und PC-Plattform verÃ¶ffentlicht. In den folgenden Monaten gab es diverse Bugfixes-Update samt Verbesserungen und kleinere Neuerungen.

Mit "The Stir of Dawn" folgt jetzt ein groÃŸes Erweiterungspaket. Dieses umfasst eine New Game+ Option, neue Storylinien, NPC's, Gegner und Areale mit neuen Items. Erscheinen soll die kostenlose Erweiterung am 4. August fÃ¼r sÃ¤mtliche Systeme.


Ein vorlÃ¤ufiger Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

- New Game+
- Updated voice acting, including a full Spanish language option.
- A new, optional â€˜Three Penitenceâ€™ system.
- New storylines, NPCs, bosses, enemies and areas to discover.
- New Executions & Counter attack mechanic.
- Revamped map system with more fast travel locations.
- New items, animations and level art reworks.
- Balance changes including: Buffed Prayers, Rosary Bead & Sword Heart updates plus enemy tweaks!


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.