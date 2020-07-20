Blasphemous: Kostenloses Erweiterungspaket 'The Stir of Dawn' erscheint Anfang August
New Game+, neue Quests, neue Gegner, Items und vieles mehr ...
Consoles // Montag, 20. Juli 2020 um 20:39 von
Anfang September 2019 hatte Team 17 und Entwicklerstudio The Game Kitchen das Game Blasphemous offiziell fÃ¼r die Nintendo Switch-, PS4-, Xbox One- und PC-Plattform verÃ¶ffentlicht. In den folgenden Monaten gab es diverse Bugfixes-Update samt Verbesserungen und kleinere Neuerungen.
Mit "The Stir of Dawn" folgt jetzt ein groÃŸes Erweiterungspaket. Dieses umfasst eine New Game+ Option, neue Storylinien, NPC's, Gegner und Areale mit neuen Items. Erscheinen soll die kostenlose Erweiterung am 4. August fÃ¼r sÃ¤mtliche Systeme.
Ein vorlÃ¤ufiger Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Updated voice acting, including a full Spanish language option.
- A new, optional â€˜Three Penitenceâ€™ system.
- New storylines, NPCs, bosses, enemies and areas to discover.
- New Executions & Counter attack mechanic.
- Revamped map system with more fast travel locations.
- New items, animations and level art reworks.
- Balance changes including: Buffed Prayers, Rosary Bead & Sword Heart updates plus enemy tweaks!