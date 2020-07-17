Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Freitag, 17. Juli 2020 um 10:19 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 06.07. - 12.07.20.20

Hardware

Woche vom 06.07.2020 bis 12.07.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

96.879

52.250

44.629

2.816.011

14.199.442

PS4

3.425

4.558

-1.133

443.795

9.192.038

3DS

801

933

-132

35.074

24.531.221

XONE

35

44

-9

2.764

114.010


Software

01./00. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥6.980) - 94.876 / NEU<60-80%>
02./00. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥7.980) - 91.547 / NEU<60-80%>
03./00. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris # (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.07.09} (¥7.600) - 73.331 / NEU<60-80%>
04./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 56.160 / 5.114.386 (+5%)
05./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 44.261 / 1.137.060 (+130%)
06./02. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 20.094 / 215.305 (-15%)
07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.878 / 3.025.958 (+8%)
08./07. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 7.857 / 3.654.961 (-3%)
09./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 7.450 / 3.486.199 (-8%)
10./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 6.900 / 3.751.780 (-3%)
11./10. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 5.967 / 1.438.672 (-2%)
12./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 5.331 / 1.486.459 (+9%)
13./05. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.06.19} (¥6.900) - 4.223 / 218.191 (-54%)
14./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.124 / 1.609.787 (-3%)
15./21. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 2.863 / 862.423 (+20%)
16./19. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 2.860 / 936.280 (+12%)
17./13. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.07.26} (¥1.990) - 2.733 / 107.068 (-27%)
18./18. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 2.701 / 259.110 (+1%)
19./17. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition # (Nintendo) {2020.05.29} (¥5.980) - 2.327 / 128.989 (-15%)
20./22. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 2.235 / 662.696 (+0%)
21./00. [PS4] Blair Witch # (NA Publishing) {2020.07.09} (¥4.800) - 2.171 / NEU<20-40%>
22./24. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 2.110 / 452.409 (+15%)
23./20. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) - 2.088 / 9.756 (-14%)
24./16. [PS4] Remnant: From the Ashes (DMM Games) {2020.06.25} (¥4.980) - 2.001 / 24.150 (-31%)
25./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 1.863 / 534.177 (-8%)
26./09. [NSW] Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) {2020.07.02} (¥6.980) - 1.855 / 8.772 (-73%)
27./12. [NSW] Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia # (Happinet) {2020.06.25} (¥7.200) - 1.706 / 21.124 (-59%)
28./28. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 1.659 / 489.251 (+8%)
29./00. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 1.654 / 2.109.315 (+13%)
30./25. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [2][Reprint] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.11.07} (¥3.500) - 1.527 / 70.032 (-16%)


