Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Freitag, 17. Juli 2020 um 10:19 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 06.07. - 12.07.20.20
HardwareWoche vom 06.07.2020 bis 12.07.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
96.879
|
52.250
|
44.629
|
2.816.011
|
14.199.442
|
PS4
|
3.425
|
4.558
|
-1.133
|
443.795
|
9.192.038
|
3DS
|
801
|
933
|
-132
|
35.074
|
24.531.221
|
XONE
|
35
|
44
|
-9
|
2.764
|
114.010
Software01./00. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
02./00. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020
03./00. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris #
04./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
05./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
06./02. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./07. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
09./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
10./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
11./10. [NSW] Minecraft #
12./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
13./05. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II #
14./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
15./21. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
16./19. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
17./13. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered
18./18. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
19./17. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition #
20./22. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
21./00. [PS4] Blair Witch #
22./24. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
23./20. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat
24./16. [PS4] Remnant: From the Ashes
25./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
26./09. [NSW] Catherine: Full Body
27./12. [NSW] Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia #
28./28. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
29./00. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
30./25. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition