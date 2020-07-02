Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Donnerstag, 02. Juli 2020 um 15:34 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 22.06. - 29.06.2020
HardwareWoche vom 22.06.2020 bis 29.06.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
93.799
|
78.428
|
15.371
|
2.666.882
|
14.050.313
|
PS4
|
7.801
|
12.844
|
-5.043
|
435.812
|
9.184.055
|
3DS
|
944
|
1.152
|
-208
|
33.340
|
24.529.487
|
XONE
|
40
|
32
|
8
|
2.685
|
113.931
Software01./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
03./03. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
04./01. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II #
05./00. [PS4] Remnant: From the Ashes
06./00. [NSW] Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia #
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./08. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
09./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
10./00. [NSW] Mr. Driller: Drill Land