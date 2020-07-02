Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 02. Juli 2020 um 15:34 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 22.06. - 29.06.2020

Hardware

Woche vom 22.06.2020 bis 29.06.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

93.799

78.428

15.371

2.666.882

14.050.313

PS4

7.801

12.844

-5.043

435.812

9.184.055

3DS

944

1.152

-208

33.340

24.529.487

XONE

40

32

8

2.685

113.931


Software

01./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 70.552 / 5.004.720 (-4%)
02./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 34.782 / 1.073.514 (+6%)
03./03. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 27.323 / 171.620 (-16%)
04./01. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.06.19} (¥6.900) - 25.993 / 204.689 (-85%)
05./00. [PS4] Remnant: From the Ashes (DMM Games) {2020.06.25} (¥4.980) - 19.244 / NEU
06./00. [NSW] Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia # (Happinet) {2020.06.25} (¥7.200) - 15.242 / NEU
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 9.338 / 3.005.043 (+1%)
08./08. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 8.730 / 3.638.993 (-5%)
09./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 7.407 / 3.470.635 (-6%)
10./00. [NSW] Mr. Driller: Drill Land (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.06.25} (¥3.200) - 6.661 / NEU


