Update 1.3.2.0 und 'Jungle Awakens'-Erweiterung zu Minecraft Dungeons veröffentlicht
Consoles // Donnerstag, 02. Juli 2020 um 13:14 von
Im Zuge der "Jungle Awakens"-Erweiterung hat Microsoft und Entwicklerstudio Mojang Studios auch ein neues Update für Minecraft Dungeons veröffentlicht. Das Update umfasst die Kompatibilität zur neuen Erweiterung, einige Bugfixes und Anpassungen.
Besitzer der "Hero Edition" von Minecraft Dungeons können die Erweiterung kostenfrei herunterladen, alle anderen können auf besagte Edition upgraden. Mit "Creeping Winter" ist auch bereits das zweite Erweiterungspaket für Ende 2020 angekündigt.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
1.3.2.0 - July 1, 2020
Today we are rolling out the Jungle Awakens DLC and the 1.3.2.0 update to all Minecraft Dungeons platforms. In addition to a swath of new features, the team has been hard at work on quite a few gameplay balancing changes, plus some of the most impactful bug fixes.
Thanks for playing and be sure to report any bugs you encounter to bugs.mojang.com. If you’re looking to join a community of like-minded players, hit up the Minecraft Dungeons Discord server at discord.gg/MinecraftDungeons. Happy dungeon crawling!
New Features:
- Jungle Awakens
- The first DLC pack, Jungle Awakens, is available for purchase digitally on Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation™ 4
- A source of unbelievable power has crash-landed among the twisting vines of a distant, dangerous jungle. This mysterious power has spread its influence through vile vines, and now new terrors bloom – such as the Leapleaf and Whisperer
- Trek through three new missions that will take you to the heart of the jungle where you’ll find new weapons, armor, and artifacts. This journey is meant for the bravest of heroes, for all twisted vines and paths lead to the source of corruption: The Jungle Abomination. This beast must be dealt with to restore balance to the jungle, so strike true and move swiftly
- This pack is also available for players who have already purchased Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition or the Hero Pass Upgrade. More details on Jungle Awakens can be found at aka.ms/JungleAwakensFAQ
- Lower Temple
- All players will be able to unlock this new secret mission and discover new loot!
- News
- The latest news for Minecraft Dungeons is now shown in the main menu
Fixes:
- Crashes / Performance
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay and improved stability across all platforms
- Fixed a crash that could occur when joining an online game
- Controls are no longer unresponsive while interacting with a merchant or Camp chest and getting kicked or disconnected from an online session
- Fixed a crash that occurred while host was fighting the Heart of Ender and other players were below the arena, waiting by the jump pads
- Potential fix for crash that occurs when there's no proper audio device connected
- Fixed a crash that occurred when docking and undocking during a loading screen on Nintendo Switch
- Fixed a crash that could occur on PC when pressing Enter on the Add Friend screen
- Fixed an infinite loading screen that could occur after joining another player's session after reconnecting to Xbox Live while in a suspended state during single player gameplay
- Fixed an infinite loading screen that could occur when attempting to proceed past the title screen after being forcibly signed out during a loading screen
- General
- Fixed some issues with Windows Store players receiving the "Unable to verify game ownership" error (MCD-1230)
- Added a notification when a player leaves the game during online multiplayer
- Fixed the game getting stuck in offline game when removing a second player from the main menu
- Starting an offline game after the host of an online game forcibly disconnects no longer launches into a mission-camp hybrid (MCD-165)
- Kicked players can no longer rejoin the session without an invitation if they were kicked during the reward screen
- Players are no longer able to send invitations or join themselves through the Xbox app
- Gameplay
- Fixed camera issues that could occur when players simultaneously jumped off a cliff
- Fixed Evokers spawning too many Vex
- Fixed dying on some ledges in Obsidian Pinnacle without falling off
- Fixed some sections of Camp that caused players to get out of bounds (MCD-457)
- Fixed players getting stuck in a pit on Squid Coast
- Players can no longer fall off the edge at the start of the secret Rune Room
- Players can no longer roll onto platforms in Cacti Canyon before they’re raised
- Arrows no longer auto-target dead mobs until their bodies disintegrate
- Fixed Redstone Golems not attacking players if attacked from a far distance
- Fixed an item duplication glitch
- Fixed the Cores not animating during the Redstone Monstrosity fight during online multiplayer
- Shooting a Key Golem with Trickbow or Heavy Crossbow no longer causes arrows to loop back and forth around them
- Audio
- Fixed Witch potion bottle breaking sounds
- Fixed Redstone Monstrosity and Arch-Illager sound effects not affected by master volume setting
- Fixed sound effects for some artifacts not playing when encountering large groups of mobs
- User Interface
- The "Start Game" button on the main menu now defaults to the last selected mode
- Fixed missing characters in Korean localization the enchantment and brightness screens (MCD-1394)
- 'Lobby Chest' is now just called 'Chest'
- Burning enchantment now has the proper description, stating that it "damages nearby enemies"
- Artifacts can no longer hover over weapon and armor slots on the Inventory screen
- Flaming Quiver/Torment Quiver/Fireworks no longer overlap with arrows on the HUD
- Fixed overlapping buttons on the main menu in non-widescreen resolutions
- Fixed corrupted Fireworks Arrow animation
- Power and level of consumable items no longer on the HUD in online multiplayer
- Fixed mob health bars get wider as the game progresses
- The friend list now updates properly after kicking a player
- Fixed the friend list automatically scrolling when clicking buttons or hovering the "Join" button
- The host of an online multiplayer game now always appears at the top of the player list