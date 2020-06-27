Shakedown: Hawaii erscheint für die Wii- und Wii U-Plattform
Das offiziell letzte Game für die Wii- und Wii U-Plattform?
Wii U // Samstag, 27. Juni 2020 um 12:15 von needcoffee
Totgesagte leben wohl doch länger: Das Entwicklerstudio Vblank will das Game Shakedown: Hawaii jetzt auch auf die Wii- und Wii U-Plattform bringen. Die Version wird sowohl das "Mogul"-Update (Wir berichteten) als auch das "Full Tank"-Update (Wir berichteten) umfassen und unterstützt neben der Wii Remote, Wii Classic Controller/Pro und GameCube Controller auch das Touchpad der Wii U.
Der Entwickler Brian Provinciano hat zum Portierungsprojekt folgende Worte gesagt:
Like most of my ports, Shakedown: Hawaii on Wii began one Friday night on a whim of curiosity. Perhaps a jolt of Wii nostalgia rushed through me that evening, but I suddenly wondered... how long would it actually take to port?
Now, for some ports, that's where it begins and ends. I'm no stranger to porting games to discontinued platforms, even when I know they won't see the light of day. It's just something I enjoy. The older the platform, the more fun it is! The cleverer I need to be! The more ways I'll need to figure out how to optimize things!
While it still feels like yesterday, it's been nearly 14 years since the Wii launched. Although we've still seen some Wii releases over the past few years, seeing one more wasn't a given. Indeed, despite my best efforts, it just wasn't in cards anymore, at least, not for North America. However, as luck would have it, the doors hadn't quite closed yet with Nintendo of Europe, so it was still able see a release!
As incredibly as it all worked out, unfortunately, Wii discs aren't region-free, and I didn't want North American players to be left out. Although I continued talks with NOA, floating around a Plan B, Plan C... Plan Z, sadly, every idea hit a wall. The clock was ticking, and after exhausting all other options, I decided to pivot to the next best thing: the Wii U
Weitere Informationen lassen sich im entsprechenden Blogeintrag einsehen: Klick mich.
Die Wii-Version wird auf 3.000 Stück limitiert sein und am 9. Juli auf der offiziellen Webseite angeboten. Die Wii U-Version hingegen wird im August offiziell erscheinen. Shakedown Hawaii erschien Anfang Mai 2019 bereits für die PC-, Nintendo Switch-, PS4/PS Vita- und 3DS-Plattform.
