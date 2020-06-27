No Man's Sky: Patch 2.55 veröffentlicht
Einige Crossplay-Bugs werden beseitigt ...
Consoles // Samstag, 27. Juni 2020 um 12:04 von
Vor knapp zwei Wochen hatte das Entwicklerstudio Hello Games das "Crossplay"-Update zu No Man's Sky veröffentlicht (Wir berichteten). Jetzt folgt schon das nächste Update, welches im Zusammenhang einige kleinere Bugs beseitigen will: Es trägt die Versionsnummer 2.55 und ist ab sofort für die PS4-, Xbox One- und PC-Plattform verfügbar.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Thank you to everyone playing the Crossplay Update, especially those taking the time to report any issues they encounter via Zendesk or console crash reporting.
We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved a number of issues. These fixes have been combined into patch 2.55, which will be live on all platforms today.
Patch Notes
- Fixed multiplayer connections on Windows 7.
- Crossplay players now show a different icon depending on their platform.
- Fixed PS4 friends showing a gamemode icon when playing in non English languages.
- Fix for crossplay friends not being joinable if they are in a group.
- Updated matchmaking rules to form lobbies of the correct size.
We will continue to release patches as issues are identified and resolved. If you experience any issues, let us know by submitting a bug report.
Thank you, Hello Games