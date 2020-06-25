Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
25. Juni 2020
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 15.06. - 21.06.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 15.06.2020 bis 21.06.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
78.428
|
55.187
|
23.241
|
2.573.083
|
13.956.514
|
PS4
|
12.844
|
9.283
|
3.561
|
428.011
|
9.176.254
|
3DS
|
1.152
|
1.004
|
148
|
32.396
|
24.528.543
|
XONE
|
32
|
104
|
-72
|
2.645
|
113.891
Software01./00. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II #
02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
03./02. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
04./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
05./00. [NSW] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 7 #
06./00. [NSW] Namcot Collection
07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./08. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
09./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
10./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #