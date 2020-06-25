Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 25. Juni 2020 um 15:47 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 15.06. - 21.06.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 15.06.2020 bis 21.06.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

78.428

55.187

23.241

2.573.083

13.956.514

PS4

12.844

9.283

3.561

428.011

9.176.254

3DS

1.152

1.004

148

32.396

24.528.543

XONE

32

104

-72

2.645

113.891


Software

01./00. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.06.19} (Â¥6.900) - 178.696 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (Â¥5.980) - 73.680 / 4.934.168 (-5%)
03./02. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (Â¥3.980) - 32.673 / 144.297 (-31%)
04./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 32.663 / 1.038.732 (+63%)
05./00. [NSW] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 7 # (Koei Tecmo) {2020.06.18} (Â¥7.800) - 14.062 / NEW
06./00. [NSW] Namcot Collection (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.06.18} (Â¥2.400) - 9.532 / NEU
07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 9.251 / 2.995.705 (-5%)
08./08. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 9.195 / 3.630.263 (+36%)
09./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 7.886 / 3.463.228 (-9%)
10./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 6.137 / 3.731.453 (-7%)


