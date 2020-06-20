Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 08.06. - 14.06.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 08.06.2020 bis 14.06.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
55.187
|
68.192
|
-13.005
|
2.494.655
|
13.878.086
|
PS4
|
9.283
|
21.291
|
-12.008
|
415.167
|
9.163.410
|
3DS
|
1.004
|
1.180
|
-176
|
31.244
|
24.527.391
|
XONE
|
104
|
37
|
67
|
2.613
|
113.859
Software01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./02. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./04. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition #
07./10. [NSW] Minecraft #
08./11. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
09./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
10./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
11./09. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered
12./16. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
13./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
14./19. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
15./14. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake #
16./18. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
17./21. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
18./20. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
19./15. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport [PlayStation Hits]
20./30. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
21./25. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
22./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
23./24. [PS4] Trials of Mana #
24./00. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
25./28. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo #
26./26. [NSW] Trials of Mana #
27./00. [NSW] Fitness Boxing
28./23. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
29./22. [PS4] Bayonetta & Vanquish
30./00. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX