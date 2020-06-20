Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Samstag, 20. Juni 2020 um 12:45 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 08.06. - 14.06.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 08.06.2020 bis 14.06.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

55.187

68.192

-13.005

2.494.655

13.878.086

PS4

9.283

21.291

-12.008

415.167

9.163.410

3DS

1.004

1.180

-176

31.244

24.527.391

XONE

104

37

67

2.613

113.859


Software

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 77.259 / 4.860.488 (-21%)
02./02. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 47.181 / 111.624 (-27%)
03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 20.023 / 1.006.069 (-32%)
04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 9.727 / 2.986.454 (-11%)
05./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 8.692 / 3.455.342 (-6%)
06./04. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition # (Nintendo) {2020.05.29} (¥5.980) - 7.950 / 115.525 (-53%)
07./10. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 6.968 / 1.413.900 (-2%)
08./11. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 6.741 / 3.621.068 (+6%)
09./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 6.634 / 3.725.316 (-13%)
10./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 4.855 / 1.467.338 (-13%)
11./09. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.07.26} (¥1.990) - 4.489 / 89.460 (-38%)
12./16. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 3.579 / 247.071 (-6%)
13./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.352 / 1.597.496 (-2%)
14./19. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 3.201 / 925.405 (+0%)
15./14. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake # (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) - 3.165 / 926.856 (-28%)
16./18. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 2.720 / 653.434 (-17%)
17./21. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 2.522 / 852.196 (-2%)
18./20. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [2][Reprint] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.11.07} (¥3.500) - 2.360 / 62.556 (-19%)
19./15. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.10.04} (¥1.990) - 2.208 / 38.073 (-48%)
20./30. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 1.912 / 444.618 (+10%)
21./25. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 1.792 / 526.936 (-18%)
22./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 1.698 / 483.106 <80-100%>
23./24. [PS4] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) - 1.607 / 133.593 (-26%)
24./00. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 1.588 / 2.103.236 <80-100%>
25./28. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo # (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 1.573 / 512.278 (-12%)
26./26. [NSW] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) - 1.562 / 100.451 (-25%)
27./00. [NSW] Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) {2018.12.20} (¥5.800) - 1.475 / 113.462 (+1%)
28./23. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.06.27} (¥1.990) - 1.421 / 41.714 (-37%)
29./22. [PS4] Bayonetta & Vanquish (Sega) {2020.05.28} (¥3.990) - 1.410 / 11.312 (-44%)
30./00. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) {2020.03.06} (¥5.980) - 1.392 / 258.185 (-14%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.