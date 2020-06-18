Neues Update zu Minecraft Dungeons veröffentlicht
Bugfixes, Bugfixes und noch mehr Bugfixes ...
Consoles // Donnerstag, 18. Juni 2020 um 20:42 von
Für Minecraft Dungeons hat Microsoft und Entwicklerstudio Mojang Studios jetzt ein reines Bugfix-Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.2.0.0 und steht ab sofort für die PC-, Xbox One-, Nintendo Switch- und PS4 Plattform zum Herunterladen.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Fixes for All Platforms:
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay
- Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a game session
- Fixed a crash that could occur when using fishing rods
- Fixed several crashes related to picking up food items
- Fixed a crash that could occur when moving away from enchanted mobs
- Fixed a crash that could occur when joining a game
- Fixed players crashing if the host transitioned to Camp while when players were almost finished loading
- Fixed infinite loading screen issue when transitioning between levels while players are loading in online co-op
- Adjusted the look of the Hero Cape (MCD-1813)
- Added version number to the Settings screen
- Fixed spawning and sometimes dying under the world when a mission is completed (MCD-70)
- Fixed a slope in Pumpkin Pastures that could kill players just by walking into it (MCD-62)
- It's no longer possible to leave Creepy Crypt without picking up the tome (MCD-1356)
- Fixed the settings menu not able to be opened more than once from the main menu
- Fixed the Surprise Gift enchantment not dropping any items
- Fixed players getting stuck in railing on Highblock Halls when entering from the well during local co-op
- Enchanted mob groups now have a chance of dropping rewards when defeated
- While the left gamepad stick is being tilted, pressing the A button now results in attacking a mob instead of picking up an item
- Fixed several issues that occurred while Player 3 was joining a game session in local co-op
- Fixed merchants not showing up properly in online co-op
- Food spawned from enchantments and the tables in Highblock Halls now count towards the "Om Nom Nom" achievement
- Fixed "Kill the Zombie" tutorial hint lingering for too long
- Fixed several text strings not fitting inside buttons in several languages
- Fixed the music for the stats and reward screen not playing after completing a mission
- Implemented missing arrow impact sound effects
- Fixed items spawned by Food Reserves and Surprise Gifts to not appear for all players in online co-op
- Fixed a chance of getting stuck in the air when Ghost Cloak ran out
- Fixed players sometimes getting sent back to the main menu when starting or completing mission
- Spawn cage audio no longer continues to play after destruction
- Fixed chests sometime looping the opening sound effect
- Fixed low host FPS disconnecting players during camp/mission transition
- Fixed missing textures on the reward screen in several instances
- Radiance enchantment effects are now visible to all players in online co-op
- Fixed runes not activating properly for clients in multiplayer sessions
Nintendo Switch Fixes:
- Fixed the game becoming unresponsive when Airplane Mode has been turned on while waiting for the code to link a Microsoft Account
- Fixed the quick unequip button being incorrect on single Joy-Con, as well as category shifting buttons being wrong after changing between single and dual Joy-Cons while in the inventory
- Fixed incorrect button prompts on the user interface when using a single Joy-Con in local co-op
- Fixed the game freezing when pressing the Back button on the code screen while linking a Microsoft Account
PlayStation 4 Fixes:
- Fixed a green line that appeared at the bottom of the Mojang Studios splash screen in 1080p
- Trophies are now disabled for non-PSN account local users on PS4 local co-op when not Player 1