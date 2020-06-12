Spider-Man: Miles Morales ist Standalone
Nachdem es heute Verwirrung gab
Freitag, 12. Juni 2020
Spider-Man: Miles Morales wurde gestern fÃ¼r PlayStation 5 angekÃ¼ndigt. Heute frÃ¼h sorgte die Aussage eines Sony Verantwortlichen dann fÃ¼r Verwirrung. Demnach sollte es sich gleichzeitig um ein Remaster des PlayStation 4 Titels von 2018 handeln, als auch gleichzeitig als Add-On dienen.
Insomniac Games hat dann aber selbst fÃ¼r Klarheit gesorgt. Es werde sich um einen Standalone Titel handeln, zudem man sehr bald weitere Informationen verÃ¶ffentlichen wird.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaFâ€” Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020