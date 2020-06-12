Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Spider-Man: Miles Morales ist Standalone...

Spider-Man: Miles Morales ist Standalone

Nachdem es heute Verwirrung gab

Playstation 5 // Freitag, 12. Juni 2020 um 19:31 von miperco

Spider-Man: Miles Morales wurde gestern fÃ¼r PlayStation 5 angekÃ¼ndigt. Heute frÃ¼h sorgte die Aussage eines Sony Verantwortlichen dann fÃ¼r Verwirrung. Demnach sollte es sich gleichzeitig um ein Remaster des PlayStation 4 Titels von 2018 handeln, als auch gleichzeitig als Add-On dienen.

Insomniac Games hat dann aber selbst fÃ¼r Klarheit gesorgt. Es werde sich um einen Standalone Titel handeln, zudem man sehr bald weitere Informationen verÃ¶ffentlichen wird.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.