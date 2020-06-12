Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Freitag, 12. Juni 2020 um 10:29 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 01.06. - 07.06.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 01.06.2020 bis 07.06.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

68.192

107.593

-39.401

2.439.468

13.822.899

PS4

21.291

5.867

15.424

405.884

9.154.127

3DS

1.180

1.157

23

30.240

24.526.387

XONE

37

185

-148

2.509

113.755


Software

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 97.810 / 4.783.229 (-5%)
02./00. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 64.443 / NEU<80-100%>
03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 29.487 / 986.046 (-25%)
04./02. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition # (Nintendo) {2020.05.29} (¥5.980) - 16.786 / 107.575 (-82%)
05./00. [NSW] Kowloon Youma Gakuenki: Origin of Adventure # (Arc System Works) {2020.06.04} (¥5.800) - 11.774 / NEU<60-80%>
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.883 / 2.976.727 (+4%)
07./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 9.226 / 3.446.650 (-8%)
08./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 7.610 / 3.718.682 (+5%)
09./27. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.07.26} (¥1.990) - 7.210 / 84.971 (+278%)
10./10. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 7.082 / 1.406.932 (+5%)
11./12. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 6.368 / 3.614.327 (+12%)
12./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 5.563 / 1.462.483 (-5%)
13./00. [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds |PlayStation VR| # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2016.10.13} (¥4.900) - 4.529 / 108.879 <80-100%>
14./13. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake # (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) - 4.404 / 923.691 (-13%)
15./00. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.10.04} (¥1.990) - 4.220 / 35.865 <80-100%>
16./14. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 3.793 / 243.492 (-24%)
17./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.416 / 1.594.144 (+2%)
18./23. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 3.280 / 650.714 (+46%)
19./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 3.203 / 922.204 (+3%)
20./17. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [2][Reprint] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.11.07} (¥3.500) - 2.908 / 60.196 (-5%)
21./18. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 2.584 / 849.674 (-15%)
22./08. [PS4] Bayonetta & Vanquish (Sega) {2020.05.28} (¥3.990) - 2.505 / 9.902 (-66%)
23./00. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.06.27} (¥1.990) - 2.256 / 40.293 <80-100%>
24./20. [PS4] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) - 2.175 / 131.986 (-27%)
25./22. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 2.174 / 525.144 (-5%)
26./19. [NSW] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) - 2.080 / 98.889 (-31%)
27./04. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure - Kai (Nihon Falcom) {2020.05.28} (¥3.980) - 1.905 / 13.952 (-84%)
28./24. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo # (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 1.782 / 510.705 (-17%)
29./25. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥6.990) - 1.748 / 475.643 (-11%)
30./28. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 1.737 / 442.706 (-5%)


