Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Freitag, 12. Juni 2020 um 10:29 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 01.06. - 07.06.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 01.06.2020 bis 07.06.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
68.192
|
107.593
|
-39.401
|
2.439.468
|
13.822.899
|
PS4
|
21.291
|
5.867
|
15.424
|
405.884
|
9.154.127
|
3DS
|
1.180
|
1.157
|
23
|
30.240
|
24.526.387
|
XONE
|
37
|
185
|
-148
|
2.509
|
113.755
Software01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./00. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
04./02. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition #
05./00. [NSW] Kowloon Youma Gakuenki: Origin of Adventure #
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
08./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
09./27. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered
10./10. [NSW] Minecraft #
11./12. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
12./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
13./00. [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds |PlayStation VR| #
14./13. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake #
15./00. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport [PlayStation Hits]
16./14. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
17./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
18./23. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
19./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
20./17. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
21./18. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
22./08. [PS4] Bayonetta & Vanquish
23./00. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
24./20. [PS4] Trials of Mana #
25./22. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
26./19. [NSW] Trials of Mana #
27./04. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure - Kai
28./24. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo #
29./25. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition
30./28. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version