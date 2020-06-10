No Man's Sky: Cross-Play ab morgen möglich
Das neue kostenlose Update bringt noch mehr mit sich
Consoles // Mittwoch, 10. Juni 2020 um 17:02 von
Die Entwickler von Hello Games haben mitgeteilt, mit einem morgigen kostenlosen Update unter anderem ein Cross-Play zu No Man's Sky auf allen Plattformen verfügbar zu machen. Weitere große und kleine Updates sollen auch in der Zukunft noch folgen. Die Patch Notes lesen sich wie folgt:
- Replaced the entire network backend, so that players can now make multiplayer connections across all platforms.
- Cross-platform groups can be created or joined in game, or from the frontend.
- Ambient multiplayer on the Space Anomaly, in space, or on planets, can now match you with players from any platform.
- Players from your own platform are identified by your platform’s icon. Players from another platform are identified by a controller icon.
No Man’s Sky Friends
- When face-to-face with another player, a quick interaction has been added to smoothly create a new group or invite new players to your existing group.
- Once in a group with a player, you can use the same interaction to quickly add them to your No Man’s Sky Friends, allowing you to quickly find and join their game again at another time.
- No Man’s Sky Friends can also be added at any time by means of a unique code.
- No Man’s Sky Friends can be managed on a new screen available from the Network Options page.
Chat Options
- Re-enabled Voice Chat on PS4.
- An option to automatically transcribe voice chat has been added to the Network options.
- An option to automatically translate voice chat has been added to the Network options.
- Guidance text has been added to the chat window after typing an unknown command.
- Fixed a number of instances where incorrect auto-chat messages are broadcast.
- Added a system to prevent multiple instances of the same auto-chat message being broadcast.
Quality of Life
- It is now much easier to target other players to see their names.
- Added a warning message when leaving the Anomaly while listed for a Nexus mission that has not started yet.
- Iteration Ares now sells a range of basic upgrade modules.
- Improved the feeding experience when giving bait to large creatures.
- Introduced a small number of general optimizations.
- Introduced some small improvements to load times.
VR Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Upgraded the OpenVR implementation to 1.10.30.
- Cockpit exit handles can now be grabbed both ways up.
- Added an option to show the player’s body when playing in VR.
- Camera height now reflects the height of your character in VR.
- Improved the accuracy of hand tracking in VR.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could prevent rainbows from appearing on some platforms.
- Introduced some minor visual improvements to GTAO to improve quality and reduce smearing artefacts on moving objects.
- Introduced some improvements to the volumetric fog fading effect on planetary approach.
- Fixed an incorrect icon in multiplayer bone-collection missions.
- Fixed an issue that caused full-strength camera shake and controller vibration to be applied whenever a ship landed in multiplayer, regardless of how near that ship was.
- Fixed an issue that caused parts of the backpack to be visible in first-person mode.
- Fixed a console-only issue that caused additional, incorrect, terrain resource markers to appear near to real terrain resource deposits.
- Fixed an issue that caused a misleading “out of jump range” message when out of warp fuel in Creative mode.
- Improved the accuracy of the error message given when unable to summon your starship because you are in combat.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Antimatter Reactor from being built on planets without atmospheres.
- Fixed an issue that caused some players to appear to bend their knees backwards when aiming at high angles.
- Fixed a stutter that could occur when summoning the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed an issue that could cause ship audio to play repeatedly in multiplayer.
- Fixed a VR issue that could make it difficult to target players who were near the Nexus.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Community Research update message to appear as soon as a player started a new Creative Mode game.