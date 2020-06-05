Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Freitag, 05. Juni 2020 um 10:01 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 25.05. - 30.05.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 25.05.2020 bis 30.05.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

107.593

52.557

55.036

2.371.276

13.754.707

PS4

5.867

3.771

2.096

384.593

9.132.836

3DS

1.157

2.084

-927

29.060

24.525.207

XONE

185

223

-38

2.472

113.718


Software

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (Â¥5.980) - 102.749 / 4.685.419 (+0%)
02./00. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition # (Nintendo) {2020.05.29} (Â¥5.980) - 90.789 / NEU<60-80%>
03./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 39.518 / 956.559 (+236%)
04./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure - Kai (Nihon Falcom) {2020.05.28} (Â¥3.980) - 12.047 / NEU<60-80%>
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 10.415 / 2.965.844 (+16%)
06./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 10.041 / 3.437.424 (-1%)
07./00. [NSW] Uta no Prince-Sama: Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade Love for Nintendo Switch (Broccoli) {2020.05.28} (Â¥5.800) - 9.216 / NEU<60-80%>
08./00. [PS4] Bayonetta & Vanquish (Sega) {2020.05.28} (Â¥3.990) - 7.397 / NEU<60-80%>
09./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 7.262 / 3.711.072 (+23%)
10./05. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 6.741 / 1.399.850 (+10%)
11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 5.827 / 1.456.920 (+21%)
12./10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 5.707 / 3.607.959 (+27%)
13./06. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake # (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (Â¥8.980) - 5.048 / 919.287 (-14%)
14./08. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (Â¥3.480) - 4.964 / 239.699 (-13%)
15./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 3.338 / 1.590.728 (+12%)
16./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (Â¥5.980) - 3.108 / 919.001 (+11%)
17./14. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [2][Reprint] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.11.07} (Â¥3.500) - 3.062 / 57.288 (+1%)
18./19. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 3.031 / 847.090 (+23%)
19./13. [NSW] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (Â¥5.980) - 2.996 / 96.809 (-20%)
20./12. [PS4] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (Â¥5.980) - 2.973 / 129.811 (-27%)
21./00. [NSW] Dairoku: Ayakashimori # (Idea Factory) {2020.05.28} (Â¥6.500) - 2.457 / NEU<60-80%>
22./27. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (Â¥7.980) - 2.277 / 522.970 (+33%)
23./22. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (Â¥5.980) - 2.249 / 647.434 (+13%)
24./25. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo # (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (Â¥2.700) - 2.155 / 508.923 (+18%)
25./21. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (Â¥6.990) - 1.968 / 473.895 (-2%)
26./17. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-5 {Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend Online Dragon Quest X: Legend of the Ancient Dragon Online Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online} (Square Enix) {2020.05.14} (Â¥4.800) - 1.954 / 10.385 <40-60%>
27./18. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.07.26} (Â¥1.990) - 1.905 / 77.761 (-28%)
28./28. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (Â¥5.700) - 1.838 / 440.969 (+11%)
29./26. [NSW] Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) {2018.12.20} (Â¥5.800) - 1.833 / 110.521 (+5%)
30./24. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) {2020.03.06} (Â¥5.980) - 1.778 / 255.177 (-3%)


