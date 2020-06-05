Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Freitag, 05. Juni 2020 um 10:01 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 25.05. - 30.05.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 25.05.2020 bis 30.05.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
107.593
|
52.557
|
55.036
|
2.371.276
|
13.754.707
|
PS4
|
5.867
|
3.771
|
2.096
|
384.593
|
9.132.836
|
3DS
|
1.157
|
2.084
|
-927
|
29.060
|
24.525.207
|
XONE
|
185
|
223
|
-38
|
2.472
|
113.718
Software01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./00. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition #
03./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
04./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure - Kai
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
07./00. [NSW] Uta no Prince-Sama: Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade Love for Nintendo Switch
08./00. [PS4] Bayonetta & Vanquish
09./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
10./05. [NSW] Minecraft #
11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
12./10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
13./06. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake #
14./08. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
15./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
16./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
17./14. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
18./19. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
19./13. [NSW] Trials of Mana #
20./12. [PS4] Trials of Mana #
21./00. [NSW] Dairoku: Ayakashimori #
22./27. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
23./22. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
24./25. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo #
25./21. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition
26./17. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-5 {Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend Online Dragon Quest X: Legend of the Ancient Dragon Online Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online}
27./18. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered
28./28. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
29./26. [NSW] Fitness Boxing
30./24. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX