Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 18.05. - 24.05.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 18.05.2020 bis 24.05.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2019
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
52.557
|
38.380
|
14.177
|
2.263.683
|
13.647.114
|
PS4
|
3.771
|
6.241
|
-2.470
|
378.726
|
9.126.969
|
3DS
|
2.084
|
1.028
|
1.056
|
27.903
|
24.524.050
|
XONE
|
223
|
32
|
191
|
2.287
|
113.533
Software01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./08. [NSW] Minecraft #
06./03. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake #
07./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
08./07. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
09./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
10./13. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
11./00. [PS4] Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode 6 - Deluxe Package #
12./10. [PS4] Trials of Mana #
13./12. [NSW] Trials of Mana #
14./19. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
15./16. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
16./18. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
17./09. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-5 {Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend Online Dragon Quest X: Legend of the Ancient Dragon Online Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online}
18./23. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered
19./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
20./14. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-5 {Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend Online Dragon Quest X: Legend of the Ancient Dragon Online Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online}
21./20. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition
22./25. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
23./00. [NSW] Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud: Episode 6 - Deluxe Package #
24./21. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
25./24. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo #
26./15. [NSW] Fitness Boxing
27./28. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
28./27. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
29./22. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
30./26. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 #