Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Freitag, 29. Mai 2020 um 10:04 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 18.05. - 24.05.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 18.05.2020 bis 24.05.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

52.557

38.380

14.177

2.263.683

13.647.114

PS4

3.771

6.241

-2.470

378.726

9.126.969

3DS

2.084

1.028

1.056

27.903

24.524.050

XONE

223

32

191

2.287

113.533


Software

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (Â¥5.980) - 102.553 / 4.582.670 (-21%)
02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 11.746 / 917.041 (-47%)
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 10.144 / 3.427.383 (+26%)
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 8.974 / 2.955.429 (-13%)
05./08. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 6.107 / 1.393.109 (+1%)
06./03. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake # (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (Â¥8.980) - 5.902 / 914.239 (-47%)
07./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 5.892 / 3.703.810 (-18%)
08./07. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (Â¥3.480) - 5.678 / 234.735 (-14%)
09./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 4.830 / 1.451.093 (-11%)
10./13. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 4.497 / 3.602.252 (+11%)
11./00. [PS4] Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode 6 - Deluxe Package # (Sega) {2020.05.21} (Â¥4.990) - 4.258 / NEU<60-80%>
12./10. [PS4] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (Â¥5.980) - 4.085 / 126.838 (-25%)
13./12. [NSW] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (Â¥5.980) - 3.745 / 93.813 (-24%)
14./19. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [2][Reprint] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.11.07} (Â¥3.500) - 3.041 / 54.226 (+3%)
15./16. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 2.972 / 1.587.390 (-11%)
16./18. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (Â¥5.980) - 2.810 / 915.893 (-11%)
17./09. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-5 {Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend Online Dragon Quest X: Legend of the Ancient Dragon Online Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online} (Square Enix) {2020.05.14} (Â¥4.800) - 2.774 / 8.431 <40-60%>
18./23. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.07.26} (Â¥1.990) - 2.634 / 75.856 (+29%)
19./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 2.471 / 844.059 (-22%)
20./14. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-5 {Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend Online Dragon Quest X: Legend of the Ancient Dragon Online Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online} (Square Enix) {2020.05.14} (Â¥4.800) - 2.127 / 5.994 <40-60%>
21./20. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (Â¥6.990) - 1.998 / 471.927 (-23%)
22./25. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (Â¥5.980) - 1.984 / 645.185 (+3%)
23./00. [NSW] Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud: Episode 6 - Deluxe Package # (Sega) {2020.05.21} (Â¥4.490) - 1.898 / NEU<40-60%>
24./21. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) {2020.03.06} (Â¥5.980) - 1.839 / 253.399 (-14%)
25./24. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo # (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (Â¥2.700) - 1.832 / 506.768 (-5%)
26./15. [NSW] Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) {2018.12.20} (Â¥5.800) - 1.752 / 108.688 (-50%)
27./28. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (Â¥7.980) - 1.714 / 520.693 (+4%)
28./27. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (Â¥5.700) - 1.651 / 439.131 (-10%)
29./22. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.26} (Â¥7.800) - 1.526 / 117.954 (-25%)
30./26. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 # (Capcom) {2020.04.03} (Â¥7.800) - 1.481 / 258.676 (-21%)


