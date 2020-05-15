TT Games verschenkt das Game The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
Schnapp euch das Game für die Xbox-, PC- und PS4-Plattform ...
Consoles // Freitag, 15. Mai 2020 um 19:43 von
Im Zuge der Corona-Krise sind die zwei Hashtags "#playathome" und "#playtogether" in der Gamingwelt immer wieder im Form einer Geschenkaktion aufgetaucht: Zuletzt hatte Sony die zwei Games Knack 2 und Journey kostenlos zur Verfügung gestellt (Wir berichteten).
Nun folgt eine weitere Geschenkaktion: Wie das britische Team von TT Games via Twitter bekanntgibt, wird das Game The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game für die Xbox-, PC- und PS4-Plattform verschenkt.
Schnappt euch also das Game auf der jeweiligen Plattform:
- Playstation Store: Klick mich!
- Xbox Marketplace: Klick mich!
- PC Steam: Klick mich!
We’ve got a bit of a treat for you! As of today and up until May 21st 2020 you can download and play The LEGO® NINJAGO Movie Video Game for FREE on Xbox, PlayStation® and PC!
Get ready to battle your way through waves enemies with honor and skill as Lloyd, Nya, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Master Wu and help defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his shark army. To do so, you must master the art of Ninjagiity to traverse by wall-running, high-jumping and battling the foes of Ninjago to rank up and ungrade your ninja skills! You’ll also get to explore eight large, action-packing locations for you to enjoy based on the story of The LEGO® NINJAGO Movie with each location including its own unique Challenge Dojo where you can put your combat skills to the test.
The TT Team