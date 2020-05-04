Neues Update mit New Game+ zu Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order verÃ¶ffentlicht
Ein Hoch auf den Star Wars Day!
PÃ¼nktlich zum heutigen Star Wars Day hat das Entwicklerstudio Entwicklerstudio Respawn Entertainment jetzt fÃ¼r das Game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ein neues Update verÃ¶ffentlicht.
Neben diverse Bugfixes und Anpassungen umfasst das Update auch eine New Game+ Option samt einen weiteren neuen Modus mit der Bezeichnung Meditationstraining. Darin mÃ¼sst ihr euch gegen Horden an Feinde und Bosse stellen und diese steigende Herausforderung "Welle nach Welle" besiegen - unterteilt wird der Modus in Combat Challenges und Battle Grid. Das Entwicklerstudio beschreibt diesen Modus mit folgenden Worten:
What makes these challenges especially unique is that theyâ€™ve all been designed for veteran players. Theyâ€™re designed to be tackled when Cal is at his strongest and most experienced towards the end of the game, so be wary if you decide to take on challenges early in a playthrough. The abilities Cal knows at the time of entering his meditation will be the ones you take into a challenge.
There are 12 challenges in total and each challenge has three stars. Unlocking twelve stars in total, regardless of how many you get per challenge, will give you three new BD-1 appearances.
- Star 1: Complete the challenge
- Star 2: Complete the challenge without healing
- Star 3: Complete the challenge without taking damage
Der Changelog fÃ¼r das Update sieht wie gefolgt aus:
General
- New Journey + added
- Unlocked after beating the game
- All cosmetic unlocks are carried over
- All lightsaber colours are available from the start
- Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+
- Inquisitor uniform
- Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts
- Red kyber crystal
- Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+
- Combat Challenges
- Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies
- Battle Grid
- Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters
- Cosmetic rewards for BD-1Â
- Combat Challenges
Accessibility
- Button-mashing quick-time events can now be skipped
- Needing to hold the Climb button can now be disabledÂ
- Holding a button to confirm/interact with something can be changed to a button press
- Text size scaling options have been addedÂ
Bug Fixes and Tweaks
- Improved transitions between parry and block animations
- The Bog Rats on Bogano were sometimes floating. They should now be more grounded.
- Improved the transitions into and out of jumping and double jumping
- Fixed the issue where Cal could get stuck in an endless falling loop during air attacks
- Fixed the issue that would prevent Cal from progressing his journey when a Bounty Hunter would show up
- Improved overall responsiveness of gameplay and the reliability of actions based on player feedback