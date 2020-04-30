Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 30. April 2020 um 15:29 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.04. - 26.04.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 20.04.2020 bis 26.04.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

107.104

27.875

79.229

2.015.284

13.398.715

PS4

33.056

34.500

-1.444

336.236

9.084.479

3DS

1.784

1.571

213

21.369

24.517.516

XONE

242

53

189

1.782

113.028


Software

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (Â¥5.980) - 283.913 / 3.895.159 (-1%)
02./00. [PS4] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (Â¥5.980) - 80.383 / NEU
03./00. [NSW] Trials of Mana # (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (Â¥5.980) - 70.114 / NEU
04./02. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake # (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (Â¥8.980) - 65.569 / 839.074 (-7%)
05./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 15.264 / 2.897.849 (+15%)
06./19. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 12.351 / 778.943 (+232%)
07./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero - Kai (Nihon Falcom) {2020.04.23} (Â¥3.980) - 10.979 / NEU
08./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 9.636 / 3.665.504 (+7%)
09./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 9.377 / 1.416.280 (+17%)
10./00. [PS4] Predator: Hunting Grounds (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.04.24} (Â¥4.900) - 9.172 / NEU


X

