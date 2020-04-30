Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Donnerstag, 30. April 2020 um 15:29 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.04. - 26.04.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 20.04.2020 bis 26.04.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
107.104
|
27.875
|
79.229
|
2.015.284
|
13.398.715
|
PS4
|
33.056
|
34.500
|
-1.444
|
336.236
|
9.084.479
|
3DS
|
1.784
|
1.571
|
213
|
21.369
|
24.517.516
|
XONE
|
242
|
53
|
189
|
1.782
|
113.028
Software01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./00. [PS4] Trials of Mana #
03./00. [NSW] Trials of Mana #
04./02. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake #
05./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./19. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
07./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero - Kai
08./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
09./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
10./00. [PS4] Predator: Hunting Grounds