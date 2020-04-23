Einloggen

Update 1.10 zu Control veröffentlicht

Consoles // Donnerstag, 23. April 2020 um 20:02 von needcoffee

Die Entwicklerstudios 505 Games und Entwicklerstudio Remedy Entertainment haben jetzt zu Control ein neues Update via Firmenblog offenbart. Das Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.10 steht ab sofort zum Herunterladen bereit und umfasst folgende Änderungen und Bugfixes:

Gameplay

* Fixed the issue where the Golden Cube in the Astral Toilet is not respawned right away if Jesse throws it away
* Fixed the issue where Marshall may disappear during the final boss fight in The Foundation
* Fixed the issue where Hiss Barriers keep Jesse trapped inside the Pillar room in the Upper Warehouse
* Fixed the issue where the Hotline message from Marshall “The Foundation” collectible is not collected if the player moves past it fast enough
* Fixed the issue where Jesse was not invincible while Evading. You get those iFrames back! Please use responsibly.
* Tweaked the difficulty of the Jesse Faden Starring in Swift Platform side mission to make it easier

UI
* Fixed the issue where the Astral Constructs menu has the wrong text for the Infinite tier weapon and personal mods

General
* Various localization fixes


