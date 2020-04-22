Neues Update zu Monster Hunter: World angekündigt
Zwei neue Monster, neue Items etc.
Mittwoch, 22. April 2020 um 18:09
Das japanische Entwicklerstudio Capcom hat für Monster Hunter: World ein neues Update angekündigt. Das Update wird morgen, den 23. April offiziell erscheinen, trägt die Versionsnummer 13.5 und ist je nach Plattform zirka 400-500 MB groß.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update Ver. 13.50
Main Additions / Changes
General
- Kulve Taroth has been added to master rank.
- Arch-tempered Namielle quest has been added.
- Both are available as event quests for a limited time.
System
- Increased the number of weapons that can use the layered weapon feature.
- Increased the number of bases/parts for layered weapons.
- Appraisal weapons can now be upgraded at the Smithy.
- Appraisal weapons can now be created at the Elder Melder.
- New Pendants added.
- Obtained Item Placement option added to the Options menu.
Miscellaneous
- Appraisal weapons are now easier to obtain from the Kulve Taroth Siege.
- Incandescent Weapons now produce higher rarity weapons more easily.
- The following charms have been added: Attack Charm V and Evasion Charm V.
Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments
Base/Facility
- Fixed an issue where the order of the research requests would change when submitting photos in a certain order.
- Fixed an issue where a player would receive a penalty and not be able to enter another player’s room under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where a low drop rate item was displayed in the wings rewards chart of master rank Rathalos.
- Fixed an issue where you could set layered armor while having full armor equipped if done in a certain order.
- Fixed an issue where a player’s appearance would display unintentionally when using specific gestures in the Gathering Hub.
- Fixed an issue where the number displayed on some hairstyles when changing your appearance would differ depending on the character type.
- Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, players couldn’t accept the next Recon Assignment from the Gathering Hub’s Pub Lass after completing the quest “Across the Lost Path.”
- Fixed an issue where, when certain conditions were fulfilled, a completed icon would be displayed on research requests that had no photo.
Monsters
- Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, certain monsters would behave unintentionally when beginning a turf war.
- Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, parts severed from Raging Brachydios would go into an area that players cannot enter normally, thus not allowing them to carve for rewards.
- Fixed an issue where the explosion effect from blast element would not sync correctly with certain monsters during online play.
- Fixed an issue where under certain conditions, Furious Rajang’s behavior would become erratic if the final part of its pin attack is performed on breakable ground.
- Fixed an issue during the Safi’jiiva siege where, if certain steps were taken, objectives would appear completed even if they had not been.
Player
- Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the Third Fleet Master hairstyle would display unintentionally.
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Tracker’s hairstyle along with the Pearlspring α+ head armor would cause the player character’s appearance to display unintentionally.
- Fixed an issue where equipping the male Direwolf layered head armor along with specific hairstyles would cause the player character’s appearance to display unintentionally.
- Fixed an issue where performing certain gestures with the Felyne Ishvalda Raiment α+ equipped would cause unnatural behavior.
- Fixed an issue where the player would be sent flying in an unintentional direction if they are hit with Furious Rajang’s pin attack while wearing the Rocksteady Mantle.
- Tweaked the position of the Demonlord Mace sword & shield while sheathed.
- Fixed an issue where canceling a grapple off of a monster near-certain walls/boundaries in the tundra region of the Guiding Lands would result in the player getting stuck behind the wall or out of bounds.
- Fixed an issue that caused certain weapon poses to appear unnatural when a Glavenus or Acidic Glavenus insect glaive was equipped.
- Fixed an issue where a player who was grappled onto a monster would be forcibly dropped when a dual blades user would hit a monster with the clutch claw’s unique attack during online play.
- Mitigated an issue that caused the player to take damage despite successfully performing Foresight Slash.
- Fixed an issue where pendants couldn’t be seen when the Banuk Coil α+ and an Aloy bow were equipped at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where, when poisoned, the drinking animation for using certain items would be canceled.
- Fixed an issue where, when certain conditions were met, the player would perform a guard animation with a weapon drawn.
Miscellaneous
- Added an explanation to the Squad tutorial to state that sub-leaders can also invite players to the squad.
- Fixed an issue with the Available Quests screen for the Guiding Lands, where under certain conditions, players from one quest would appear in a quest session that has no players in it.
- Fixed an issue where planned research requests would be unlocked by an as of the yet unavailable event.
- Fixed an issue where data remained on the custom radial menu when obtaining an incorrect item.
- Fixed an issue where an error would occur when checking add-on content while online.
- Other miscellaneous bug fixes have also been made.